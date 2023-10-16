Go Behind the Scenes of the Writing and Recording of “This Wish” from Disney’s “Wish”

Following the announcement of Wish Wednesdays earlier today, Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a short featurette going behind the scenes of the writing and recording of “This Wish” from Disney’s newest animated feature, Wish.

What’s Happening:

The featurette begins with writer and executive producer of Wish , Jennifer Lee, talking about how the film recognizes 100 years of Disney. “One of the things we talked about a lot when we thought about 100 years. This concept of wishing upon a star, that resonated for all of us.”

, Jennifer Lee, talking about how the film recognizes 100 years of Disney. “This Wish” follows in Disney’s long-legacy of “I Want” songs for their film’s female protagonists, while at the same time bringing something new to the table.

We get to see the voice of Asha, Ariana DeBose, performing “This Wish” in the recording studio, who is said to truly embody the essence of the character.

Songwriter Julia Michaels said of the song, “‘This Wish’ is Asha wanting more for the people of her town. I was so inspired by that and I knew that this song needed to be this very big, very grand moment.”

Also featured in the short video is the director of Wish , Chris Buck.

, Chris Buck. Watch the featurette for yourself below:

As part of Wish Wednesdays

Follow the link above for a 1-minute clip from the song, as well as more details on the Wish soundtrack.

Wish takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Advance tickets for Wish are on sale now, wherever tickets are sold.

are on sale now, wherever tickets are sold. Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.