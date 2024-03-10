Tickets Still Available for D23 Down in New Orleans Event

We’re almost there! D23 Down in New Orleans, a special event celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Princess and the Frog, is just a couple of weeks away and tickets are still available!

The “Big Easy” ticket for both screenings of the beloved animated film are still available and you can get yours at the links below: Click here to purchase the “Big Easy” Ticket! – 11 a.m. CST Screening Click here to purchase the “Big Easy” Ticket! – 12 p.m. CST Screening

The “Big Easy” Ticket includes access to The Princess and the Frog – D23 15th Anniversary Screening Experience at either 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. CST, located at AMC Elmwood Palace 20 (1200 Elmwood Park Blvd, Harahan, LA 70123). This includes: Admission to an exclusive big-screen presentation of The Princess and the Frog Special pre-screening presentation on The Princess and the Frog One (1) Popcorn One (1) Beverage at AMC One (1) D23-Exclusive The Princess and the Frog gift

– D23 15th Anniversary Screening Experience at either 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. CST, located at AMC Elmwood Palace 20 (1200 Elmwood Park Blvd, Harahan, LA 70123). This includes: The ticket also includes access to D23 “Dreams Do Come True” Grand Finale at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at 7 p.m. CST, located at 400 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. This includes: One (1) special event credential Special entry to a private reception at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, including access to the exhibits and performance hall Themed photo opportunities Live jazz performances from local New Orleans bands Cocktail reception featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, light grazing station, and an open bar (must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. Guests must bring a valid government-issued photo ID) Grand Finale-exclusive gift



About D23 Down in New Orleans: