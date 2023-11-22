Tim Allen Says He And Tom Hanks Have Been Approached For “Toy Story 5”

Tim Allen, who voiced Buzz Lightyear in the original Toy Story films, has confirmed that a fifth installment is on its way, according to a report from EW.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed Toy Story franchise from Pixar Animation Studios.

franchise from Pixar Animation Studios. On a recent appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show, Actor Tim Allen (who voiced the character of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story films) said that Iger had contacted him regarding reprising the role, saying “He actually said it was going to happen. They have reached out to Tom (Hanks) and I to reprise the roles.”

Actor Tim Allen (who voiced the character of Buzz Lightyear in the films) said that Iger had contacted him regarding reprising the role, saying “He actually said it was going to happen. They have reached out to Tom (Hanks) and I to reprise the roles.” Hanks voiced the character of Woody, and both his and Allen’s character appear in the previous four films, starting with the original, which was more of a buddy comedy between the iconic duo.

When we last left the pair in Toy Story 4 (spoiler warning), Woody stayed behind with the lost toy friends he made to be with Bo Peep, after saying farewell to Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the toys as Bonnie’s family drove off in their RV. So, for the pair to be together once again. something will have to happen in which to reunite the now separated duo.

(spoiler warning), Woody stayed behind with the lost toy friends he made to be with Bo Peep, after saying farewell to Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the toys as Bonnie’s family drove off in their RV. So, for the pair to be together once again. something will have to happen in which to reunite the now separated duo. Allen expressed hesitation on The Tonight Show appearance, saying "For people like me, it’s just like — I’m a sci-fi buff. You wonder if four was too many, is five too much?" he asked. However, he added, "According to the scuttlebutts, the writer that's doing it wrote one of the better ones and he said, 'If I didn't get this right, I wouldn’t do it.' So it could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it.”

appearance, saying "For people like me, it’s just like — I’m a sci-fi buff. You wonder if four was too many, is five too much?" he asked. However, he added, "According to the scuttlebutts, the writer that's doing it wrote one of the better ones and he said, 'If I didn't get this right, I wouldn’t do it.' So it could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it.” You can check out the conversation on The Tonight Show in the video below.