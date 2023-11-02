“Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford” Feature-Length Documentary Coming to Disney+ on December 1st

A new documentary coming to Disney+ on December 1st will tell the untold story of how Harrison Ford became Indiana Jones.

What’s Happening:

Timeless Heroes , a feature-length documentary which showcases the creation of the legendary swashbuckler, will debut simultaneously with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny December 1st on Disney+.

, a feature-length documentary which showcases the creation of the legendary swashbuckler, will debut simultaneously with December 1st on Disney+. Directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, Timeless Heroes explores Harrison Ford’s enduring appeal and his upbringing, including his foray into the entertainment business, his casting in the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, and the impact and inspiration generated by the films.

explores Harrison Ford’s enduring appeal and his upbringing, including his foray into the entertainment business, his casting in the iconic franchise, and the impact and inspiration generated by the films. It is an in-depth look at an incredible moment in film history when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas assembled an amazing creative team to collaborate on another cinematic benchmark and features never-before-seen footage and interviews with Ford, Spielberg, Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, James Mangold, and many others as well.

Laurent Bouzereau is an award-winning filmmaker and best-selling author. His credits include the HBO feature documentaries Mama’s Boy and Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind , and the acclaimed Netflix/Amblin Television series Five Came Back .

and , and the acclaimed Netflix/Amblin Television series . Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford arrives December 1st only on Disney+.