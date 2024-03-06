Two-Episode Premiere, All Episode Titles Revealed for “X-Men ’97”

To us, our X-Men! With just two weeks until the series premiere on Disney+, Marvel Studios has shared the complete list of episode titles and release dates for X-Men ‘97, including a two-episode premiere!

. The episode titles and their release dates are as follows: March 20 – “To Me, My X-Men” March 20 – “Mutant Liberation Begins” March 27 – “Fire Made Flesh” April 3 – “Motendo/Lifedeath – pt 1″ April 10 – “Remember It” April 17 – “Lifedeath – pt 2″ April 24 – “Bright Eyes” May 1 – “Tolerance is Extinction – pt 1″ May 8 – “Tolerance is Extinction – pt 2″ May 15 – “Tolerance is Extinction – pt 3″

The art also features the full lineup of X-Men as well as Magneto. There is also an additional character present in the artwork. It is believed this will be Sunspot, a mutant hero with solar-based powers.

Perhaps the “Fire Made Flesh” episode will be focused on Sunspot.

Check out the art below:

In two weeks, tune in to the two episode premiere of Marvel Animation's #XMen97, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Kuj5VfTgeN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 6, 2024

