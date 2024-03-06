Two-Episode Premiere, All Episode Titles Revealed for “X-Men ’97”

To us, our X-Men! With just two weeks until the series premiere on Disney+, Marvel Studios has shared the complete list of episode titles and release dates for X-Men ‘97, including a two-episode premiere!

  • On their X account, Marvel Studios shared a piece of TV Guide-inspired art revealing the 10 episode titles for X-Men ‘97.
  • The episode titles and their release dates are as follows:
    • March 20 – “To Me, My X-Men”
    • March 20 – “Mutant Liberation Begins”
    • March 27 – “Fire Made Flesh”
    • April 3 – “Motendo/Lifedeath – pt 1″
    • April 10 – “Remember It”
    • April 17 – “Lifedeath – pt 2″
    • April 24 – “Bright Eyes”
    • May 1 – “Tolerance is Extinction – pt 1″
    • May 8 – “Tolerance is Extinction – pt 2″
    • May 15 – “Tolerance is Extinction – pt 3″
  • The art also features the full lineup of X-Men as well as Magneto. There is also an additional character present in the artwork. It is believed this will be Sunspot, a mutant hero with solar-based powers.
  • Perhaps the “Fire Made Flesh” episode will be focused on Sunspot.
  • Check out the art below:

More on X-Men ‘97:

  • A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
  • X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
  • Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
  • The cast includes:
    • Ray Chase as Cyclops
    • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
    • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
    • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
    • JP Karliak as Morph
    • Lenore Zann as Rogue
    • George Buza as Beast
    • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
    • Holly Chou as Jubilee
    • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
    • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
    • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
