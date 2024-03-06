Two-Episode Premiere, All Episode Titles Revealed for “X-Men ’97”

To us, our X-Men! With just two weeks until the series premiere on Disney+, Marvel Studios has shared the complete list of episode titles and release dates for X-Men ‘97, including a two-episode premiere!
- On their X account, Marvel Studios shared a piece of TV Guide-inspired art revealing the 10 episode titles for X-Men ‘97.
- The episode titles and their release dates are as follows:
- March 20 – “To Me, My X-Men”
- March 20 – “Mutant Liberation Begins”
- March 27 – “Fire Made Flesh”
- April 3 – “Motendo/Lifedeath – pt 1″
- April 10 – “Remember It”
- April 17 – “Lifedeath – pt 2″
- April 24 – “Bright Eyes”
- May 1 – “Tolerance is Extinction – pt 1″
- May 8 – “Tolerance is Extinction – pt 2″
- May 15 – “Tolerance is Extinction – pt 3″
- The art also features the full lineup of X-Men as well as Magneto. There is also an additional character present in the artwork. It is believed this will be Sunspot, a mutant hero with solar-based powers.
- Perhaps the “Fire Made Flesh” episode will be focused on Sunspot.
- Check out the art below:
More on X-Men ‘97:
- A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
- X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler