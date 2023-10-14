Video / Photos: El Capitan Theatre Hosts 30th Anniversary Screening of “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

30 years ago tonight, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas was released into theaters, though it didn’t become a cult hit until a decade or so later. And in celebration of this Halloween / Christmas combo stop-motion animated film, Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in the heart of Hollywood, California held a special 30th anniversary screening event with special guests, photo ops, and more.

Introducing the event was Disney producer Don Hahn along with animator Dave Bossert, who has also written a new book about the film. You can enjoy their roughly 20-minute introduction (which included video messages from director Henry Selick and composer Danny Elfman) in the embedded video below.

Watch Don Hahn and Dave Bossert introduce "The Nightmare Before Christmas" 30th anniversary at El Capitan:

Arriving at El Capitan Theatre earlier in the evening, it was great to see the movie house’s marquee lit up for The Nightmare Before Christmas. As guests entered the theater, they were given a unique credential and a copy of the 2-disc vinyl soundtrack included with the price of admission.

Inside the El Capitan’s lobby there were multiple photo ops representing familiar locations from the movie, while Disney’s Hocus Pocus (which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary with screenings at the theater) was also represented.

Down in the lower level of the El Capitan, guests found some really nice-looking prop and costume displays from both The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus.

Stepping inside El Capitan’s auditorium, I was amazed at how much effort the theater had put into decorating for the event.

And as usual, the El Capitan’s talented organist entertained the audience with a variety of movie music prior to the beginning of the show.

The @ElCapitanThtre organist entertains the crowd with #TheNightmareBeforeChristmas tunes and other music before the show. pic.twitter.com/fDeUzfbHah — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) October 14, 2023

Lastly, on my way out I stopped in the adjacent Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop, where a nice selection of The Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise– including Mr. Bossert’s new book– was on hand to purchase. And Dave even stuck around the theater after the film to sign copies for fans!

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will return to El Capitan Theatre from October 20th through the 31st. Be sure to visit El Capitan’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets.