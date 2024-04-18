Video – “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Voice Stars Share Their Favorite Lines of Dialogue from the Disney+ Series

With the series finale of Lucasfilm’s hit Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch less than two weeks away, the show’s two lead voice actors, Michelle Ang and Dee Bradley Baker, sat down to share their favorite lines of dialogue from the show.

What’s happening:

The official Star Wars X (formerly Twitter) social media feed shared a video today of Star Wars: The Bad Batch voice actors Michelle Ang (who plays Omega) and Dee Bradley Baker (voice of all the adult males clones on the show, including Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo) shared their favorite lines of dialogue from the series.

voice actors Michelle Ang (who plays Omega) and Dee Bradley Baker (voice of all the adult males clones on the show, including Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo) shared their favorite lines of dialogue from the series. Dee Bradley Baker is also known for voices many clone characters on the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, Klaus in American Dad! , Perry the Platypus in Phineas and Ferb , Daffy Duck and the Tasmanian Devil in Space Jam , and a wide array of characters in Spongebob Squarepants .

animated series, Klaus in , Perry the Platypus in , Daffy Duck and the Tasmanian Devil in , and a wide array of characters in . Michelle Ang has been seen in live-action on AMC’s popular spinoff TV series Fear the Walking Dead and in the movies Triple 9, Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, and The Taking of Deborah Logan.

What they’re saying:

Michelle Ang: “My favorite line? I don’t know, but the one that comes to mind right now is way, way back– season one– when Omega says, ‘I like you. You don’t fit in [around] here either.’”

“My favorite line? I don’t know, but the one that comes to mind right now is way, way back– season one– when Omega says, ‘I like you. You don’t fit in [around] here either.’” Dee Bradley Baker: “My favorite line from The Bad Batch is Tech’s farewell: ‘When [have] we ever [followed] orders?’ It really beautifully encapsulates who they are and what they are about.”

The series finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be released on Wednesday, May 1st, exclusively via Disney+.

Related story: