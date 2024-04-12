Walt Disney Family Museum Announces Return of Summer Mondays for 2024, More Upcoming Programming

The popular Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California has announced the return of Summer Mondays for the 2024 season, meaning that the museum’s house will be extended to include Mondays from Memorial Day (May 27th) to Labor Day (September 2nd) this year. The destination has also shared dates for other exciting upcoming programming, a list of which you can see below.

What’s happening:

Walt Disney Family Museum will be open Thursdays through Mondays all summer long, starting from Memorial Day in May through Labor Day in September.

The museum is located in the famous Presidio area of San Francisco in Northern California.

A current exhibition entitled “Disney Cats & Dogs” will also be available during those days but is closing permanently on Sunday, June 2nd.

Additional upcoming programming includes “Behind the Scenes of Pixar's SparkShorts Film Self ” (on Saturday, 4/20), “ Mummy Cat with Illustrator Lisa Brown and Author Marcus Ewert” (Sunday, May 5th), “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever : The Courage to Dream” (Saturday, May 18th), “Artivism with Artist and Former Imagineer Nikkolas Smith” (Saturday, May 18th), Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey screenings (weekends in April), “In-Person Workshop | Collaging Characters” (Saturday, April 27th), and “In-Person Workshop | Book Illustration (Saturday, May 11th).

The museum will also be offering summer classes on subjects like dialogue animation, digital puppet animation, costume design, set design fabrication, and unconventional material animation. Plus there's a workshop celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney's Tarzan, during which guests will learn how to animate a free-spirited character swinging from a vine.

What they’re saying:

Walt Disney Family Museum: “The Walt Disney Family Museum is excited to announce that we are expanding our operating calendar this Summer. The museum will be open every Monday from Memorial Day, May 27, 2024 to Labor Day, September 2, 2024. Our open-to-the-public schedule during this time will be Thursday through Monday, 10am to 5:30pm, with last entry at 4:30pm. Our current exhibition Disney Cats & Dogs will be open Thursday through Monday, 10am–5pm, with last entry at 4pm. Please note: Disney Cats & Dogs closes on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Tickets for the expanded summer schedule will be available beginning Wednesday, April 10 at noon PST. The museum will continue to offer private group access for Wonder Wednesdays.”

For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit the official Walt Disney Family Museum website.