“Werewolf by Night: Film in Concert” Coming Soon from Minnesota Orchestra

Last Halloween season, Marvel Studios took a step into the horror genre with Werewolf by Night on Disney+. This Halloween season, you can see the Special Presentation live in concert thanks to the Minnesota Orchestra.

The Minnesota Orchestra will present a special one-hour concert set to Marvel’s Werewolf by Night on Wednesday, October 5 at the Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis.

Director Michael Giacchino shared a video teasing the performance.

See Werewolf By Night: Live to Picture on October 4th with the amazing @minnorch performing! Link to get tickets below⬇️https://t.co/hOJVlU1qKT pic.twitter.com/419FpmLbCz — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) September 25, 2023

About Werewolf by Night: