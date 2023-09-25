“Werewolf by Night: Film in Concert” Coming Soon from Minnesota Orchestra

Last Halloween season, Marvel Studios took a step into the horror genre with Werewolf by Night on Disney+. This Halloween season, you can see the Special Presentation live in concert thanks to the Minnesota Orchestra.
- The Minnesota Orchestra will present a special one-hour concert set to Marvel’s Werewolf by Night on Wednesday, October 5 at the Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis.
- You can get your tickets now.
- Director Michael Giacchino shared a video teasing the performance.
About Werewolf by Night:
- Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night takes place on a dark and somber night as a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.
- Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Check out our review of the Marvel Studios Special Presentation.
- You will soon be able to see Werewolf by Night in another unique way at Werewolf by Night in Color will be coming to Disney+ on October 20.