Video: First Trailer Arrives for “What If…? – An Immersive Story” VR Experience from ILM Immersive and Marvel Studios

This morning Marvel Entertainment and ILM Immersive released the first trailer for the previously announced “What If…? – An Immersive Story” virtual-reality experience coming to Apple Vision Pro next week.

What’s happening:

The first trailer has arrived for “What If…? – An Immersive Story” from Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive (formerly ILMxLab).

According to ILM Immersive, this unique VR experience will allow Apple Vision Pro users to “step into the Multiverse in a reality-bending interactive story.”

Watch Marvel Studios’ What If…? – An Immersive Story | Official Trailer | ILM Immersive & Disney+:

What they’re saying:

Marvel Entertainment: “What If… You Were Chosen? Step into the Multiverse and harness the power of the Infinity Stones in this reality-bending story from Marvel Studios, ILM Immersive, and Disney+. The Multiverse is in danger and The Watcher needs your help. Dangerous variants are hunting Infinity Stones and altering the fate of not only their realities, but yours as well. To save the fate of the Multiverse, you’ll need to use your own hands to learn mystic spells, defend your allies in epic battles, and more. But, be careful… everything might not be all that it seems.

“Based on Marvel Studios’ beloved animated series, this first-of-its-kind immersive story brings new and iconic worlds from the What If…? universe right to your living room. With The Watcher as your guide, you’ll be seamlessly transported between mixed and virtual reality through the spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, such as eye and hand tracking, spatial audio, and breathtaking visuals. As you embark on your journey, you’ll be reminded that time, space, and reality are more than a linear path. Welcome to a story with limitless possibilities.”

“What If…? – An Immersive Story” will be released on Thursday, May 30th exclusively for Apple Vision Pro. Be sure to visit the official ILM Immersive website for additional information.