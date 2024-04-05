Date Set for Pat Sajak’s Final Episode of “Wheel of Fortune”

Pat Sajak’s final episode as host of Wheel of Fortune is set to air on Friday, June 7th, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- After 40 years behind the wheel of the iconic game show, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has filmed his final episode as host.
- That episode is set to air on Friday, June 7th – concluding the show’s current 41st season.
- Sajak has been synonymous with the incredibly popular Wheel of Fortune since the show first launched on NBC in 1981.
- Moving to syndication in 1983, the show remains one of the most popular on all of broadcast TV, averaging better than 9 million daily viewers most weeks.
- Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host and received a lifetime achievement award, along with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, at the 2011 Daytime Emmys.
- Although the 41st season will be Sajak’s last hosting, he will continue to serve as a consultant for three additional years.
- Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties beginning with season 42, alongside Vanna White, who will continue on the show following Sajak’s departure.