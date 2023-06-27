Ryan Seacrest Set to Host “Wheel of Fortune” After Pat Sajak Retires

Ryan Seacrest will be taking over as the new host of Wheel of Fortune after longtime host Pat Sajak retires. Seacrest confirmed this on an Instagram post today.

What’s Happening:

After longtime host Pat Sajak retires from Wheel of Fortune at the end of season 41, Ryan Seacrest will be stepping in.

at the end of season 41, Ryan Seacrest will be stepping in. Earlier this month, Sajak announced that he would retire

Although the 41st season will be Sajak’s last hosting, he will continue to serve as a consultant for three additional years.

In Seacrest’s announcement, he confirms that he will be working alongside Vanna White, who will continue on the show following Sajak’s departure.

Ryan Seacrest’s Announcement: