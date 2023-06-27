Ryan Seacrest Set to Host “Wheel of Fortune” After Pat Sajak Retires

Ryan Seacrest will be taking over as the new host of Wheel of Fortune after longtime host Pat Sajak retires. Seacrest confirmed this on an Instagram post today.
What’s Happening:
- After longtime host Pat Sajak retires from Wheel of Fortune at the end of season 41, Ryan Seacrest will be stepping in.
- Earlier this month, Sajak announced that he would retire from hosting the show after 41 seasons.
- Although the 41st season will be Sajak’s last hosting, he will continue to serve as a consultant for three additional years.
- In Seacrest’s announcement, he confirms that he will be working alongside Vanna White, who will continue on the show following Sajak’s departure.
Ryan Seacrest’s Announcement:
- “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak.
- I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.
- Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease.
- I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.
- Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity.
- I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”