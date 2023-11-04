“Why? Because It’s Christmas” Concert Heading to Nashville with Members of The Mickey Mouse Club

The "Why? Because It's Christmas" concert event will take place in Nashville, TN on December 10 at 3rd and Lindsley (818 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210), and celebrates cast members of The ‘All New’ Mickey Mouse Club who reunited virtually in 2020 to create the 17-track holiday album, “Why? Because It's Christmas.”

The album not only debuted on Billboard at #21, but delivered sonic cheer and financially supported MusiCares, The Brave of Heart Fund, and those directly impacted by COVID-19.

This will be the first time that the talented artists who took part in the album will be able to come together in celebration and song with friends and fans to support MusiCares.

The Mickey Mouse Club (MMC) left the airwaves years ago, but its impact still reigns today.

Former Mouseketeers are known around the world as the cast included the likes of Oscar-nominee Ryan Gosling, Golden Globe winner Keri Russell, *NSYNC members Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez, as well as Pop stars Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, En Vogue's Rhona Bennett, independent singer/songwriter Tony Lucca, Hallmark Movie Queen Nikki DeLoach, The Party’s Chasen Hampton and Deedee Magno Hall, and so many more talented artists.

While not all of the former cast members participated in the recording of “Why? Because It’s Christmas”, it was a special moment for all of those involved.

This special event will benefit MusiCares, which helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world.

Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community.

Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based, independent 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.MusiCares.org

Always in the Club Foundation, which is co-producing this event, was formed with help from former Mouseketeers and more than 3,000 long-time fans of the show.

The reunited Mouseketeers launched the Foundation with one vision in mind – to help those who need it most through projects, programs, and outreach campaigns featuring cast members of the now iconic show.

To date, Always in the Club Foundation has supported dozens of other non-profits in raising more than $4.5 million to provide cost-free vacations to Walt Disney World www.MickeyMouseClubReunion.com

Artists announced so far include: Tony Lucca ( The Voice ) Rhona Bennett (En Vogue) Chasen Hampton (The Party) Deedee Magno Hall (The Party, Steven Universe) Jennifer McGill Jason Carson David Kater Raquel Herring Jason Minor Mylin Brooks Stoddard Dale Godboldo Albert Fields (The Party)

Drury Hotels Downtown Nashville is hosting Always In The Club’s Fan Kickback® with the Mouseketeers on December 9th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Tickets and hotel accommodations for the December 10th “Why? Because It’s Christmas” concert event can be purchased at www.MMCHolidays.org

