Disney Celebrates the Premiere of “Wish” with Special Drone Show Over Hollywood

At the premiere of Disney's latest animated feature, Wish, on Wednesday, November 8th, the skies above Hollywood Blvd. lit up with a short drone show featuring a character from the film and the film's logo, set to the song "This Wish" performed by Ariana DeBose as Asha.
As “This Wish” played, the drones above the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood slowly formed into the shape of Star, one of the supporting characters in the film.
Towards the end of the song, the drones changed to instead feature the film’s logo.
Watch the “Wish” drone show for yourself in the video below:
About Wish:
- Wish takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
- Advance tickets for Wish are on sale now, wherever tickets are sold.
- Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.