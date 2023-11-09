Disney Celebrates the Premiere of “Wish” with Special Drone Show Over Hollywood

At the premiere of Disney's latest animated feature, Wish, on Wednesday, November 8th, the skies above Hollywood Blvd. lit up with a short drone show featuring a character from the film and the film's logo, set to the song "This Wish" performed by Ariana DeBose as Asha.

As “This Wish” played, the drones above the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood slowly formed into the shape of Star, one of the supporting characters in the film.

Towards the end of the song, the drones changed to instead feature the film’s logo.

Watch the “Wish” drone show for yourself in the video below:

About Wish: