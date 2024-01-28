The Russo Family Reunite Following News of “Wizards of Waverly Place” Sequel

The cast of Wizards of Waverly Place have reunited for a photo, following news that a sequel of the popular Disney Channel series is in development.

Series star David DeLuise (Jerry Russo), who co-hosts the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast, shared this photo on his Instagram of the Wizards of Waverly Place cast getting back together.

Also featured in the photo are David Henrie (Justin Russo), Selena Gomez (Alex Russo) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo).

Gomez, who has remained in the Disney family through starring in the popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, will reprise her role as Alex Russo for the pilot of the new Wizards of Waverly Place series.

Henrie, who played her brother, Justin Russo, will return as a series regular.

Both Gomez and Henrie will also executive produce the new pilot.

The rest of the cast for this new revival is rounded out by: Janice LeAnn Brown ( Just Roll with It ) Alkaio Thiele ( Call Me Kat ) Mimi Gianopulos ( American Princess )

Official confirmation regarding other possible returning members of the original series, such as DeLuise and Canals-Barrera, has not been given at this time.

The revival pilot will come from writers and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who also created Raven’s Home.