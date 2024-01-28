The Russo Family Reunite Following News of “Wizards of Waverly Place” Sequel

The cast of Wizards of Waverly Place have reunited for a photo, following news that a sequel of the popular Disney Channel series is in development.
What’s Happening:
- Series star David DeLuise (Jerry Russo), who co-hosts the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast, shared this photo on his Instagram of the family of Wizards of Waverly Place getting back together.
- Also featured in the photo are David Henrie (Justin Russo), Selena Gomez (Alex Russo) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo).
- Gomez, who has remained in the Disney family through starring in the popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, will reprise her role as Alex Russo for the pilot of the new Wizards of Waverly Place series.
- Henrie, who played her brother, Justin Russo, will return as a series regular.
- Both Gomez and Henrie will also executive produce the new pilot.
- The rest of the cast for this new revival is rounded out by:
- Janice LeAnn Brown (Just Roll with It)
- Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat)
- Mimi Gianopulos (American Princess)
- Official confirmation regarding other possible returning members of the original series, such as DeLuise and Canals-Barrera, has not been given at this time.
- The revival pilot will come from writers and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who also created Raven’s Home.
- The new pilot will pick up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.
- The powerful young wizard Billie, whom Justin takes under his wing, will be portrayed by series lead Brown. Thiele will play Roman Russo, Justin’s oldest son, while Gianopulos will play Justin’s wife, Giada.
- Gary Marsh (Descendants: The Rise of Red) and Andy Fickman (Race to Witch Mountain) will also serve as executive producers on the new series while Fickman will also direct.
- Wizards of Waverly Place ran for 106 episodes over four seasons from 2007-2012.
- The series followed the Russo family, where three siblings navigated the challenges of adolescence while mastering their magical abilities.