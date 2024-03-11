The X-Men Get Trading Card Themed Character Posters for “X-Men ‘97″

To drum up excitement for next week’s debut of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+, Marvel has released a collection of character posters in the style of trading cards.

What’s Happening:

X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.

Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

The cast includes: Ray Chase as Cyclops Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm Cal Dodd as Wolverine JP Karliak as Morph Lenore Zann as Rogue George Buza as Beast AJ LoCascio as Gambit Holly Chou as Jubilee Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop Matthew Waterson as Magneto Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler

