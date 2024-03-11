The X-Men Get Trading Card Themed Character Posters for “X-Men ‘97″

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

To drum up excitement for next week’s debut of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+, Marvel has released a collection of character posters in the style of trading cards.

What’s Happening:

  • X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • To get everyone excited for the March 20th premiere of the animated series, Marvel has released a collection of character posters, featuring a number of the series’ characters, including:
    • Cyclops

  • Jean Grey

  • Storm

  • Magneto

  • Wolverine

  • Beast

  • Jubilee

  • Sunspot

  • Morph

  • Bishop

  • Gambit

  • Rogue

  • A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
  • Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
  • Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
  • The cast includes:
    • Ray Chase as Cyclops
    • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
    • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
    • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
    • JP Karliak as Morph
    • Lenore Zann as Rogue
    • George Buza as Beast
    • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
    • Holly Chou as Jubilee
    • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
    • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
    • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning