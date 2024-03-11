The X-Men Get Trading Card Themed Character Posters for “X-Men ‘97″

To drum up excitement for next week’s debut of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+, Marvel has released a collection of character posters in the style of trading cards.
What’s Happening:
- X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- To get everyone excited for the March 20th premiere of the animated series, Marvel has released a collection of character posters, featuring a number of the series’ characters, including:
- Cyclops
- Jean Grey
- Storm
- Magneto
- Wolverine
- Beast
- Jubilee
- Sunspot
- Morph
- Bishop
- Gambit
- Rogue
- A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
- Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now