The Sentinels Return in New Clip from Marvel’s “X-Men ’97”

Halt, Mutant! Marvel has released a new clip from X-Men ‘97 ahead of its release next week. In it, the X-Men team up to take on the giant Mutant-hunting robots known as the Sentinels.
- The new clip features the returning Sentinels seemingly rising from some kind of graveyard to attack the X-Men.
- The mutant team in this clip consists of:
- Cyclops
- Wolverine
- Rogue
- Beast
- Gambit
- Morph
- Bishop
- The fight is scored by the iconic X-Men theme song, to get fans even more excited for the return of the series.
- We also seem to get a glimpse of Magneto watching the fight unfold. Perhaps this fight is simply taking place in the Danger Room as a sort of training exercise for the team.
- Check out the new clip below:
More on X-Men ‘97:
- A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
- X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
- X-Men ’97 debuts with two episode on Wednesday, March 20 on Disney+.