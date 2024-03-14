The Sentinels Return in New Clip from Marvel’s “X-Men ’97”

by |
Tags: , , ,

Halt, Mutant! Marvel has released a new clip from X-Men ‘97 ahead of its release next week. In it, the X-Men team up to take on the giant Mutant-hunting robots known as the Sentinels.

  • The new clip features the returning Sentinels seemingly rising from some kind of graveyard to attack the X-Men.
  • The mutant team in this clip consists of:
    • Cyclops
    • Wolverine
    • Rogue
    • Beast
    • Gambit
    • Morph
    • Bishop
  • The fight is scored by the iconic X-Men theme song, to get fans even more excited for the return of the series.
  • We also seem to get a glimpse of Magneto watching the fight unfold. Perhaps this fight is simply taking place in the Danger Room as a sort of training exercise for the team.
  • Check out the new clip below:

More on X-Men ‘97:

  • A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
  • X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
  • Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
  • The cast includes:
    • Ray Chase as Cyclops
    • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
    • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
    • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
    • JP Karliak as Morph
    • Lenore Zann as Rogue
    • George Buza as Beast
    • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
    • Holly Chou as Jubilee
    • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
    • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
    • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
  • X-Men ’97 debuts with two episode on Wednesday, March 20 on Disney+.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack