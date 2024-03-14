The Sentinels Return in New Clip from Marvel’s “X-Men ’97”

Halt, Mutant! Marvel has released a new clip from X-Men ‘97 ahead of its release next week. In it, the X-Men team up to take on the giant Mutant-hunting robots known as the Sentinels.

The new clip features the returning Sentinels seemingly rising from some kind of graveyard to attack the X-Men.

The mutant team in this clip consists of: Cyclops Wolverine Rogue Beast Gambit Morph Bishop

The fight is scored by the iconic X-Men theme song, to get fans even more excited for the return of the series.

theme song, to get fans even more excited for the return of the series. We also seem to get a glimpse of Magneto watching the fight unfold. Perhaps this fight is simply taking place in the Danger Room as a sort of training exercise for the team.

Check out the new clip below:

