Daisy Ridley Starring “Young Woman and the Sea” Reportedly Going from Disney+ to Theatrical Release

The upcoming Daisy Ridley starring Young Woman and the Sea movie for Disney+ is reportedly making the jump to a theatrical release, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Starring Daisy Ridley and directed by Joachim Rønning, Young Woman and the Sea is an upcoming film from Disney, based on Glenn Stout’s novel of the same name.

is an upcoming film from Disney, based on Glenn Stout’s novel of the same name. While originally intended to be a Disney+ release, Disney is now eyeing a May 31st theatrical release with a big global campaign, further boosted by a Summer Olympics 2024 campaign tied to the movie’s Disney+ release later in the summer.

This change comes after the film scored in the high 90s for audience appreciation during test screenings.

The Jeff Nathanson-scripted drama chronicles the daring journey of the first woman to ever swim across the English Channel – Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle made the 21-mile swim in 1926.

The daughter of a German butcher from Manhattan, Ederle was a competitive swimmer who won gold in the 1924 Olympics when she decided to attempt crossing the channel. She undertook the feat after first swimming 22 miles from Battery Park in New York to Sandy Hook, NJ, setting a record that stood for 81 years. She contracted with two newspapers and sold her story, thereby financing her quest. There was actually a race among women who would be first to cross as only five men had done so before.

The movie also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Christopher Eccleston and Jeanette Hain.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producers.

Both Rønning and Ridley are staying in business with Disney, as Rønning is directing TRON: Ares and Ridley will be back for another Star Wars sequel.