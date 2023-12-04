Greet 2024 with shopDisney’s “Brave New World” Dated Collection

The new year is nearly here and shopDisney is helping guests gear up for a great 2024 with their dated merchandise collection titled “Brave New World.”

We love when the calendar says it’s time to visit a Disney resort and we also love commemorating our trip with merchandise! While there are so many different keepsakes to mark the occasion, one of the best offerings are Disney’s dated collections.

For 2024, the dated series is titled “Brave New World” and features a bold color palette and artistic interpretations of beloved characters.

The style is reminiscent of the official Disney100 poster given to D23 Gold Members at the D23 Expo 2022 that combines modern, minimal artistry with retro imagery.

This year’s lineup includes: Hoodies Shirts Plush Water Bottles Beach Towels Ornaments Toy Trucks/Buses

Most offerings are available in a Walt Disney World or Disneyland option so fans can proudly represent their favorite resort!

Guests will find the 2024 “Brave New World” Collection available now on shopDisney . Prices range from $15.99-$78.00.

. Prices range from $15.99-$78.00. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

shopDisney isn’t the only place for guests to commemorate their 2024 Disney journey! Select items from this collection have already arrived at Disney Parks and our team recently spotted the new styles at Walt Disney World.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!