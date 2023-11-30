Photos: 2024 “Brand New World” Collection Debuts

The 2024 Dated merchandise collection has started to appear at the Walt Disney World Resort prior to its shopDisney launch.

The yearly collection of dated shirts, pins, and more is going with a bold approach this year, using bright neon pinks, blues, and yellows to celebrate Disney in 2024.

Incidentally, the collection also seems to share some art (such as the Tink, Buzz, Dumbo, and Mickey designs) with a Disney100 poster given to D23 Members at the 2023 D23 Expo:

Titled “Brand New World,” the collection launches on shopDisney on December 4th. Until then, be sure to keep your eyes peeled at the parks for more of the collection to be released.

