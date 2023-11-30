Photos: 2024 “Brand New World” Collection Debuts

The 2024 Dated merchandise collection has started to appear at the Walt Disney World Resort prior to its shopDisney launch.
The yearly collection of dated shirts, pins, and more is going with a bold approach this year, using bright neon pinks, blues, and yellows to celebrate Disney in 2024.
Incidentally, the collection also seems to share some art (such as the Tink, Buzz, Dumbo, and Mickey designs) with a Disney100 poster given to D23 Members at the 2023 D23 Expo:
Titled “Brand New World,” the collection launches on shopDisney on December 4th. Until then, be sure to keep your eyes peeled at the parks for more of the collection to be released.
More Merchandise News:
- "Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for November 28th
- Mickey & Friends Take Over Kith for New Disney100 Collection
- Enso Rings' Star Wars I Love You. I Know. Collection Adds Dual Tone and English Lettering Options
- Gift The Galaxy Week Five: Hotel Collection, JuJuBe, Hot Wheels, Nintendo Switch, and Jay Franco
- "Sleigh" the Holiday Season with New Star Wars x RSVLTS Shirts and Hats That are Out of This World
- RockLove Debuts "Wish" Collection Featuring Jewelry Inspired by Asha, Valentino, and Star
- Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Mickey and Minnie 95th Anniversary, and 2023 Dated Holidays
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com