Enso Rings’ Star Wars I Love You. I Know. Collection Adds Dual Tone and English Lettering Options

One of the galaxy’s best known love stories can be summed up in five words: “I love you.” “I know.” While the Star Wars soundbite has surfaced on dozens of merchandise products from towels and cufflinks to shirts, mugs, and more, we're particularly fond of the flexible and stylish silicone rings from Enso Rings. The company’s Star Wars line already includes the popular sentiment, and just this week they’ve added a new dual tone option.

Share your love of Star Wars and your significant other with the whole world courtesy of Enso Rings! The lifestyle accessory brand has expanded their Star Wars offerings with new dual tone colors for their Princess Leia and Han Solo-inspired rings.

Previously, the I Love You I Know Collection

For Princess Leia or the “I Love You” ring fans can now represent the heroine with a Moonstone and Rose Gold Rose Gold and Platinum

Star Wars Silicone Ring – I Love You (Aurebesh) – Moonstone/Rose Gold

Star Wars Silicone Ring – I Love You (English) – Rose Gold/Platinum

Then for Han Solo’s “I Know” design, the Aurebesh offering is Black and Pearl Icy Silver and Black Pearl

“I Know.” (Aurebesh) Ring | Star Wars Collection

Star Wars Silicone Ring – I Know (English) – Icy Silver/Black Pearl

Designs in this collection come in standard full ring sizes from 3-14 and guests can find a handy ring sizing guide right on the website!

In addition to the new color options there are six solid colors (3 each) with Aurebesh lettering in the I Love You I Know Collection.

Guests will find these and other Star Wars designs available now on the Enso Rings website. Standalone rings sell for $44.99 each or guests can purchase their favorite designs in a two ring bundle for $99.99

Star Wars Silicone Ring – I Love You. I Know. Collectors Box

Enso Rings’ latest Star Wars drop is a fun treat for you, or thoughtful gift for a loved one’s anniversary or any celebratory milestone.

