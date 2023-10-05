Join the “Broom Squad” with Enso Rings’ New “Hocus Pocus” Collection

We’re in full on Halloween mode and so is Enso Rings who’s just debuted a new fall collection themed to…Hocus Pocus! The Sanderson Sisters are once again the subjects of a new merchandise in this two-ring series that will have you under its spell.

Three sisters, three unique personalities, and three very different modes of transportation. The Sandersons trio is an interesting group to say the least and that’s part of the reason we love these wicked witches!

Fans can certainly relate to the siblings (I’m the Mary of my sisters even though I’m the oldest) and while we ultimately want them to get caught, it’s so fun watching them be bad. Enso Rings heartily agrees and has conjured up two incredible designs to celebrate the vile villains.

I Put a Spell on You Ring | Disney Hocus Pocus Collection – $49.99

First up is the “I Put A Spell On You,” ring presented in a gorgeous iridescent green similar to Winifred’s signature dress. The laser etched band is white on the interior and this little pop of color shows through the quoted text, images of an eye, dotted line, silhouettes of the sisters and crisscrossing lines.

Broom Squad Ring | Disney Hocus Pocus Collection – $49.99

The second ring is “Broom Squad,” and this too is another dual tone band featuring green on the interior and purple-blue on the exterior. Select design elements match the companion ring, while adding etched images of Winifred’s Broom, Mary’s Vacuum, and Sarah’s Mop. The band also reads “Since 1693.”

Designs in this collection come in standard full ring sizes from 5-12 and guests can find a handy ring sizing guide right on the website !

! Both ring styles in the Hocus Pocus Collection are available now on the Enso Rings website. Standalone rings sell for $49.99 each or guests can purchase their favorite designs in a two ring bundle for $99.99.

Disney Hocus Pocus 2-Ring Box Set – $99.99

Enso Rings’ latest Pixar drop is a fun treat for you, or thoughtful gift for a loved one’s anniversary or any celebratory milestone.

