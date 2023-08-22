Enso Rings Introduces Ahsoka Tano Collection Inspired by New Live-Action Series

As the excitement for tonight’s debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka at full force, Enso Rings is adding to the hype with a gorgeous collection of rings inspired by the fan favorite Jedi. Ahsoka’s signature color scheme of blue, orange and white serve as the base of this series that also depicts her face and unique markings.

Enso Rings is inviting fans to step into a galaxy far, far away with their latest Star Wars collection that’s centered on Ahsoka Tano

Inspired by the legendary Jedi, this extraordinary ring collection pays tribute to the fearless leader and her heroism throughout the galaxy.

The Ahsoka Tano Ring

It pairs beautifully with the Ahsoka Tano Aurebesh Ring

STAR WARS SILICONE RINGS – AHSOKA 2 RING SET – $79.99

Designs in this collection come in standard full ring sizes from 5-12 and guests can find a handy ring sizing guide right on the website

All ring styles in the Ahsoka Tano Collection are available now on the Enso Rings website Ahsoka Tano Ring OR Ahsoka Tano Aurebesh AND 3 Stackables – $79.99 Ahsoka Tano Ring AND Ahsoka Tano Aurebesh, AND 3 Stackables – $114.99.



STAR WARS SILICONE RINGS – AHSOKA 3 RING SET – $114.99

Enso Rings’ latest Star Wars drop is a fun treat for you, or thoughtful gift for a loved one’s anniversary or any celebratory milestone.

