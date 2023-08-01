Enso Rings Debuts Adorable Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Ring Designs

Enso Rings is inviting everyone to celebrate love that lasts “ears and ears” with their new Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse collection. The charming couple are featured on gorgeous ruby red rings that are perfect for fans of the duo and couples wanting to share their love of Disney with each other and the world.

What’s Happening:

There’s a new Disney jewelry collection at Enso Rings

Enso Rings has introduced two new designs featuring the mice, one where they’re surrounded by flowers and other with their arms wrapping around the band to form “heart hands.”

These cute new styles perfectly compliment Enso Rings’ earlier Disney collection so fans can continue to mix and match with all of their favorites.

Enso notes that Disney’s Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Heart Hands ring “symboliz[es] the unbreakable bond they share. Inspired by the playful mischief, unwavering loyalty, and heartwarming fun that makes their love so timeless.”

Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Heart Hands ring | The Disney Collection | Enso Rings – $49.99

Disney Mickey Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Floral | The Disney Collection | Enso Rings – $49.99

In addition to the new Disney’s Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse rings, Enso Rings offers other Mickey and Minnie inspired styles as a 2-ring box set or a 4-ring collection.

Disney Silicone Ring – Disney Two Ring Set – $79.99

Disney Silicone Ring – Disney Four Ring Set – $139.99

Enso Rings’ latest Disney drop is a fun treat for you, or thoughtful gift for a loved one’s anniversary or any celebratory milestone.

Both styles are available now on the Enso website

More Enso Rings:

There are even more Disney collections from Enso Rings to check out! Some of our favorites are themed to Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses, Lilo and Stitch and even several Star Wars.

