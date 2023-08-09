Explore the Galaxy Far, Far Away with the Star Wars Floral Collection from Enso Rings

Enso Rings is heading back to the galaxy far, far away with a fancy and fun collection featuring some of Star Wars’ best sidekicks! Chewbacca and two of our favorite droids take over three new designs in the Star Wars Floral Collection that’s designed to resonate with all fans.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Enso Rings, the leading silicone ring jeweler, has launched their highly anticipated Star Wars Etched Floral Collection

The Etched Floral Collection blends floral charm and galactic greatness, offering unique Star Wars themed rings inspired by beloved characters as you've never seen them before! The lineup includes: Chewbacca R2-D2 BB-8

Each ring boasts a delicate floral pattern artfully intertwined with iconic Star Wars characters and features beautiful iridescent coloring in gold, blue, and orange.

Designs in this collection come in standard full ring sizes from 4-12 and guests can find a handy ring sizing guide right on the website

Enso Rings’ latest Star Wars drop is a fun treat for you, or thoughtful gift for a loved one’s anniversary or any celebratory milestone.

All three styles in the Star Wars Floral Collection are available now on the Enso Rings website

Chewbacca Floral silicone ring | Star Wars Etched Floral Collection – $49.99

R2-D2 Floral silicone ring | Star Wars Etched Floral Collection – $49.99

BB-8 Floral silicone ring | Star Wars Etched Floral Collection – $49.99

More Enso Rings:

There are even more Disney-branded collections from Enso Rings to check out! Some of our favorites are themed to Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses, Lilo and Stitch and even several Star Wars designs.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!