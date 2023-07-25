Review: Enso Rings’ Disney Styles Bring Whimsy to Your Jewelry Collection

Disney jewelry has become increasingly popular over the last several decades and more and more designers and brands are including the beloved characters on their signature offerings. Lifestyle brand Enso Rings has been working with Disney for a few years now and this spring and summer I was invited to check out their newest Disney and Pixar silicone rings that share motivating words, celebrate friendship and honor an animated classic.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

If you’ve been following LaughingPlace.com for a while you know we have merchandise spotlights focusing on brands and products that we love. Today we’re exploring the world of Enso Rings and three of their recent Disney Collections. After a brief introduction at C2E2 this spring, we were offered some sample rings for editorial and review purposes and I jumped at the chance to check out their newest Disney selections. We received: Pixar’s “Find Your Motivation,” Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and Disney’s Alice in Wonderland.

Enso Rings

Before we dive into the Disney designs it’s important to know why Enso Rings are so special. They are soft, flexible, silicone rings that are safe to wear every day in every situation. Whether you’re working at the office or working out at the gym, these rings will move with you; and unlike metal rings, if Enso Rings ever get caught on a hard surface, they can tear away or break without doing damage to your fingers. Typically telling someone their ring can break wouldn’t be a selling point, but in this case it means you’re safer! And Enso Rings believe in their product so much that they offer a lifetime replacement guarantee in the event your ring tears or breaks.

Enso Rings are crafted in the Rockies and their designs like the Disney Collections feature laser etching that won’t fade or wear off. This also helps to present a crisp detailed image you won’t find anywhere else. The inside of each ring (the part that touches your finger) includes the company’s logo and evenly spaced rivets that allow for airflow and help prevent the ring from sticking to you. Ok, now onto the fun stuff!

Pixar – Find Your Motivation

In June, the Pixar Collection added two new designs encouraging messages to help fans “find your motivation.” These included a blue ring with Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story) that reads “To Infinity