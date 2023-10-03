Enso Rings Heads to Santa Cecilia with “Coco” Inspired Designs Joining the Pixar Collection

The leaves are changing now that fall has arrived and this is also the time of year to honor the loved ones who’ve left us. With Dia de los Muertos fast approaching, Enso Rings is commemorating the holiday with new rings inspired by Coco.

What’s Happening:

Grab your tissues and hold your loved ones close! Enso Rings is taking fans to Santa Cecilia, Mexico and the home of Miguel and Mamá Coco with two new designs in their Pixar collection.

Say the name “Coco” and we’re already singing every iteration of “Remember Me” from the energetic recording by Ernesto de la Cruz, to Miguel’s simple duet with his great-grandmother. And this tune will keep playing if Enso Rings has anything to say about it!

Pixar Silicone Rings – RecuŽrdame – $49.99

The lifestyle brand has introduced a ruby red ring called “Recužrdame” which is the Spanish translation for “Remember Me.” This beautiful ring includes the full word in capital letters across most of the band, and it’s surrounded by etched flowers.

Seize Your Moment Ring | Disney and Pixar's Coco Collection – $49.99

The second ring is titled “Seize Your Moment” and is a gorgeous dual tone band with golden orange on the inside that peeks through the bright blue etched exterior. The design includes skulls, maracas, filigree and a banner with the quote.

Designs in this collection come in standard full ring sizes from 4-14 and guests can find a handy ring sizing guide right on the website !

! All ring styles in the Pixar Coco Collection are available now on the Enso Rings website. Standalone rings sell for $49.99 each or guests can purchase their favorite designs in a two ring bundle for $99.99.

Pixar Phrases Collection Box | Pixar Collection – $99.99

Enso Rings’ latest Pixar drop is a fun treat for you, or thoughtful gift for a loved one’s anniversary or any celebratory milestone.

