“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 28th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 149 – November 28th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Cyber Monday Savings at Entertainment Earth, Her Universe, Beast Kingdom and More!

Cyber Monday is happening now and there are so many awesome deals to take advantage of all over the internet! Some of our favorite offerings from Disney retailers and brands can be found below. Happy shopping.

Disney Share New "Wish" Merchandise Roundup – Cakeworthy, shopDisney, Jakks Pacific

This past week Disney’s 62nd animated feature Wish made its way to theaters and fans audiences have been falling in love with Asha, Valentino, Star and all of Rosas! In addition to enjoying the film on the big screen, fans can bring elements of Wish home through movie tie-in merchandise from favorite retailers and brands.

Photos: EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2023 Merchandise

‘Tis the Season, as the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2023! Our team takes a look at all of the exclusive merchandise available during this year’s event including typical fair, such as a Spirit Jersey, Dooney and Burke purse, pins and clothing.

Disney100: House of Sillage Celebrates 100 Years of Wonder with Limited Edition Minnie Mouse Fragrance

Celebrate 100 Years of Wonder with House of Sillage and Minnie Mouse as part of a new limited edition parfum that embraces a century of entertainment in the most charming way.

Mickey & Friends Kith Disney100 Collection

As Disney is nearing the end of the Disney100 celebration, some brands still have a few surprise drops up their sleeves including Kith. The lifestyle fashion label has launched an extensive collection of elevated apparel, accessories, and lifestyle goods that celebrate Disney’s 100 years of stories, magic, and memories.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Super Sale: Take Up to 50% Off In-Stock Collectibles at Beast Kingdom

This is indeed the week for Disney fans to shop especially with so many retailers offering fantastic savings for Black Friday/Cyber Monday! Our friends at Beast Kingdom are hosting their biggest sale ever with discounts up to 50% off on a fun selection of figures, statues, and diorama designs from the Disney, Marvel and Star Wars universes.

Product Review: New Star Wars Holiday Button-Down Shirt and "Return of the Jedi" Rancor Hat from RSVLTS

Ho, ho, ho… I mean, however you’d type that sound that comes out of Darth Vader’s breathing apparatus. The holiday season is here, and with it comes some new Star Wars apparel from our friends at the RSVLTS clothing brand. And we were lucky enough to be sent over a couple items from this latest exciting collection to check out for ourselves.

Enso Rings' Star Wars I Love You. I Know. Collection Adds Dual Tone and English Lettering Options

One of the galaxy’s best known love stories can be summed up in five words: “I love you.” “I know.” While the Star Wars soundbite has surfaced on dozens of merchandise products from towels and cufflinks to shirts, mugs, and more, we're particularly fond of the flexible and stylish silicone rings from Enso Rings. The company’s Star Wars line already includes the popular sentiment, and just this week they’ve added a new dual tone option.

Gift The Galaxy Week Six: Exquisite Gaming, Team Liquid, Lambs & Ivy and More

Gift the Galaxy is a special 10-week Star Wars holiday celebration continuing through December 19th. Week Six spotlights new offerings from Exquisite Gaming, awesome apparel from Team Liquid and Gap, plus baby bedding from Lambs & Ivy and more.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: "Frozen," "A Bug's Life" Haunted Mansion Holiday

Today is mostly about milestone anniversaries for two beloved animated films. One hails from Walt Disney Animation Studios, while the other is an early Pixar entry. We’re talking about the wildly successful Frozen and charming A Bug’s Life. Then for some holiday fun Jack Skellington stirs up some mischief on a Haunted Mansion Holiday pin that glows in the dark.

Disney+ Special Access "Frozen" Collectible Key from shopDisney

It’s been a while since shopDisney introduced a Collectible Key so you know this release is something special. With the smash hit film Frozen reaching its 10th anniversary this month, Disney is marking the occasion with a fun keepsake celebrating the movie milestone.

Disney100: Limited Release Mickey Mouse View-Master with Reels from 3 Classic Films

The Disney100 celebration is still going strong and that includes new merchandise drops themed to 100 Years of Wonder. The latest arrival on shopDisney is a classic View-Master toy that’s been updated with Mickey’s smiling face and some platinum sunglasses!

Yellowpop Announces Disney100 Neon Mystery Collection

The Disney100 celebration is about to get a whole lot brighter. Yellowpop’s ongoing Disney collaboration continues with the latest mystery drop that’s dedicated to the 1960-1970s era and films like The Aristocats, and The Jungle Book.

Disney100: Target Introduces Exclusive Retro Reimagined Collection for Holiday 2023

In celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, Target has launched an exclusive, limited-time collection of retro Disney toys and other products reimagined for today and updated with contemporary color palettes.

New and Favorite Disney Loungefly

If you’re a fan of anything in pop culture, it’s likely that Loungefly has designed a bag, wallet or item of clothing inspired by something you love, and if you're a Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars fan, there’s no shortage of amazing selections for you to shop.

"Loki," "WandaVision," and "The Mandalorian" to Get 4K UHD and Blu-ray Collection Releases

It’s happening — digital is going analog. Fans of Marvel and/or physical media can now enjoy the Disney+ original series WandaVision on Blu-ray and 4K UHD. The series features exclusive content, deleted scenes and other fun surprises that you’ll want in your home media library.

Citizen Rounds Up 3 Signature Spider-Man Timepieces for Ultra Limited Edition Box Set

Spider-Man is by far one of the biggest super heroes in the world and as much as fans love him, retailers and brands are also swept up under his spell. Iconic watchmaker, Citizen is focusing on the web slinger once again with an incredible Limited Edition Marvel Spider-Man Collector’s Box Set.

LEGO Announces Largest Marvel Collection Set To Date With LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower

All your Marvel LEGO Heroes now have a place to gather with the biggest set in the LEGO Marvel collection to date – the LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower set.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!