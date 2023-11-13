Citizen Rounds Up 3 Signature Spider-Man Timepieces for Ultra Limited Edition Box Set Coming Soon

Spider-Man is by far one of the biggest super heroes in the world and as much as fans love him, retailers and brands are also swept up under his spell. Iconic watchmaker, Citizen is focusing on the web slinger once again with an incredible Limited Edition Marvel Spider-Man Collector’s Box Set launching later this month.

Spider-Man has always commanded our attention especially when he’s featured on high end collectibles like Citizen’s signature timepieces. Now the brand has rounded up three distinct watches for an exclusive set that fans will adore.

With just 40 produced worldwide, this timepiece assortment is the ultimate collector’s item as it brings together three iconic Spider-Man watch styles boasting the timeless quality and ingenuity that Citizen has delivered for over 100 years.

The first watch in the set is Citizen’s newest, Disney100 celebration Spider-Man timepiece that just launched this past summer

All three striking timepieces are sustainably powered by any light with Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology and never need a battery. Additionally, the set comes complete with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Guests will be able to shop the limited edition set starting November 24 directly through CitizenWatch.com

directly through The set sells for $995 and for a limited time (while supplies last) customers who purchase the Spider-Man collectible will receive an exclusive free gift – the Marvel | Citizen Light on Time Comic Book.

Limited Edition Marvel Spider-Man Collector’s Box Set – $995

Certificate of Authenticity

Edition Size of 40 Worldwide

Disney100 Spider-Man Watch

The dial showcases Spider-Man in his signature crouching position and features a gradient blue background.

Silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet

Black bezel

Super Hero Spider-Man

This “Spidey” timepiece uniquely features the date and crown at 4 o’clock, while the red and blue dial sits as the perfect backdrop to a Spider-Man design

Silver-tone stainless steel case and blue leather perforated strap

Spider-Man

Stainless steel case with a blue chroma finish and a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet.

Blue dial showcases Spider-Man’s iconic web and arachnid logo with red and silver accents.

Advanced features including the 1/5 second chronograph that measures up to 60 minutes

12/24 hour time

Tachymeter that measures speed based on time traveled over a distance

