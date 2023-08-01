Citizen Honors Spider-Man with New Timepiece Featuring the Legendary Super Hero

The month of August kicked off with a celebration of Spider-Man who’s nationally recognized on August 1st. Citizen is taking that moment as the perfect time to launch a stunning new timepiece themed to the web slinging hero with a collectible you won’t want to miss.

What’s Happening:

In honor of the iconic wall-crawling Super Hero, Citizen is introducing a stunning timepiece featuring Marvel’s Spider-Man in his familiar crouching pose with luminous eyes.

The blue dial features a printed web and luminous hands and markers, while the case back is etched with his mask.

This exciting new release comes as part of Citizen’s Disney100 Collection in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary.

This amazing and mighty timepiece is sustainably (super) powered by light with Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology and never needs a battery.

For even better news, beginning August 1st, Citizen will be offering two exclusive comic books as a gift with purchase, only available on CitizenWatch.com

The Spider-Man timepiece is available now and sells for $350.00. A link to this must-have accessory can be found below.

Spider-Man Blue Dial Stainless Steel Bracelet BM7610-52W | CITIZEN – $350.00

