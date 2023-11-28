Disney Share New “Wish” Merchandise Roundup Featuring Cakeworthy, shopDisney, Jakks Pacific and More

“Knowing what I know now…” I want to bring some Wish magic into every space of my home! Ok, so the quote might not actually be about happy things, but the Wish merchandise collections certainly are! Disney has rounded up some of the best new products to debut in honor of the film and we’ve got the list right here.

This past week Disney’s 62nd animated feature Wish made its way to theaters

In addition to enjoying the film on the big screen, fans can bring elements of Wish home through movie tie-in merchandise from favorite retailers and brands including: Cakeworthy Rock ‘Em Socks Loungefly shopDisney LEGO Scentsy And more!

home through movie tie-in merchandise from favorite retailers and brands including: Just in time for the holiday season, the delightful assortment of Wish-inspired goodies are available now online and in stores and make wonderful gifts for any Disney fan.

Sparkling Apparel

Shimmering Accessories

Dazzling Home Décor

Adorable Plush

Funko Disney Star Plush

Scentsy Disney Wish Star Buddy Clip

Toys

