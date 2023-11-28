Disney Share New “Wish” Merchandise Roundup Featuring Cakeworthy, shopDisney, Jakks Pacific and More

“Knowing what I know now…” I want to bring some Wish magic into every space of my home! Ok, so the quote might not actually be about happy things, but the Wish merchandise collections certainly are! Disney has rounded up some of the best new products to debut in honor of the film and we’ve got the list right here.
What’s Happening:
- This past week Disney’s 62nd animated feature Wish made its way to theaters and fans audiences have been falling in love with Asha, Valentino, Star and all of Rosas!
- In addition to enjoying the film on the big screen, fans can bring elements of Wish home through movie tie-in merchandise from favorite retailers and brands including:
- Cakeworthy
- Rock ‘Em Socks
- Loungefly
- shopDisney
- LEGO
- Scentsy
- And more!
- Just in time for the holiday season, the delightful assortment of Wish-inspired goodies are available now online and in stores and make wonderful gifts for any Disney fan.
Sparkling Apparel
- Cakeworthy Wish Crewneck – ($47.95) covered in an all-over embroidery of Star.
- Cakeworthy Wish Flannel – ($54.95) Unisex flannel adorned with wishing stars flying across the sleeve, Valentino and Star on the front pocket, and the quote “We Are All Made of Stardust” in gold glittering print on the back.
- Disney's Wish Socks – Star All-Over ($19.99). An all-over print of Star, from Rock’Em Socks.
- Disney Wish Girls Wish Bomber Jacket ($21.98) with sequin detail on the sleeves, Star with “I’m a Star” on the front and "Magic in every wish" on the back.
- Girl's Disney Wish I'm a Star T-Shirt ($9.99) featuring Star with the words "I'm a Star," across the front.
Shimmering Accessories
- Star Plush Backpack for Kids ($39.99), a cute and cuddly carryall in with plush construction, adjustable shoulder straps, and glistening golden threads.
- Disney Wish Star Figural Makeup Bag $22.90), featuring a design depicting Star smiling to keep all your beauty and travel essentials together.
- Star Loungefly Wallet ($24.99) covered in golden stardust and a Star glow-in-the-dark appliqué.
- Disney Wish Fashion Cosmic Star Pendant ($16.99), with captivating star design and a 16+3'' chain, allowing for adjustable length and comfortable wear.
Dazzling Home Décor
- Star Glass Sketchbook Ornament ($34.99), a gleaming, golden glass ornament featuring a translucent, glitter encrusted faceplate that reflects the surrounding lights on the family tree.
- Star Wall Poster ($64.99), your new favorite room décor, featuring Star followed by a trail of golden stardust.
- Star Mug with Lid ($22.99), with a golden finish and removable lid, this sculpted ceramic celestial will bring only the best of luck to your day.
- Star LED Night Light ($22.99), a soft sculpted Star figure with internal LED light to make Star glow.
Adorable Plush
- Funko Disney Star Plush ($13.00) – Shine a light on your Wish collection with this adorable ball of boundless energy!
- Wish Hug and Wish Star Plush ( $17.99), features internal LED lights that glow in a soothing, random pattern to help comfort and lull you to sleep.
- Star Cuddleez Plush ($39.99) – Tthis Star Cuddleez plush has sweet embroidered features and a spongey, super-soft fill to make it extra cozy.
- Scentsy Disney Wish Star Buddy Clip ($20.00) – Filled with scented beads, this super-cute, on-the-go clip is perfect for decorating backpacks and more with a special glittery clip!
Toys
- Disney’s Wish Singing Asha of Rosas Doll ($24.99) from Mattel captures the magic and heart from the film. Bring the character to life and hear her sing by lifting Asha’s hand to sing along with her song “This Wish.”
- Magical Moving & Talking Disney’s Valentino ($54.99) from Jakks Pacific features more than 20 sounds and movements. These are activated by feeding him a snack or bringing the motion-activated Star to his right cheek to give him the magical ability to speak.
- LEGO King Magnifico's Castle ($99.99), featuring LEGO minifigures of film characters Asha, Dahlia, King Magnifico and Star. Adventure and mystery await your little dreamer as they explore the four levels of the castle of Rosas and its hidden spaces.
