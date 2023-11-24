Photos: EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2023 Merchandise

‘Tis the Season, as the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2023! Let’s take a look at all of the exclusive merchandise available during this year’s event.

This year’s Festival merchandise mostly includes your typical fair, such as a Spirit Jersey, Dooney and Burke purse, pins and clothing.

There are a couple of Annual Passholder exclusive items, including this pin and a hoodie.

Of course, it’s not a true Disney event unless there’s a matching Spirit Jersey, and this one is appropriately a little fuzzy, featuring soft, faux shearling and glimmering gold touches.

You can continue to stay warm this holiday season with a Festival of the Holidays blanket.

Whether you’re drinking warm apple cider or taking a peppermint mocha to go, the Festival of the Holidays mug and CORKCICLE tumbler both sport this year’s signature motif of World Showcase icons.

The Festival of the Holidays Cookie Stroll Cookie Jar is the perfect place to stash those holiday-inspired sweets. Purchase five cookies from any of the official cookie stroll locations and collect the matching stamp for each cookie to add to your festival passport. Once you’ve collected five stamps, bring the stamped passport to the Holiday Sweet & Treats Holiday Kitchen and receive a specialty cookie. Since you can complete the stroll at your leisure through December 30th, it’s the perfect activity to enjoy with family and friends every time you visit the festival.

World travelers can also pick up their map for Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt. Travel across the park, searching for the “tradition” that Olaf has found in each Pavilion.

And here are this year’s prizes for the Scavenger Hunt – cookie molds!

Stay tuned for more coverage from the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, which sees the return of the Candlelight Processional, this year with nine new celebrity narrators. Find out more about this year’s festival in our post here.