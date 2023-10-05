EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays To Return to Walt Disney World in November

From celebrating beloved and familiar traditions to learning about new ones, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth is set to return to Walt Disney World on November 24th.

What’s Happening:

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth is set to return to Walt Disney World and bring the joyful season to life with magical traditions, jubilant entertainment, delicious dishes and sparkling merchandise.

The annual event will take place from November 24th – December 30th.

Long a guest favorite, the EPCOT Candlelight Processional is the retelling of the Christmas story by a celebrity narrator and a massive choir, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra, herald trumpets and the incredible Voices of Liberty here.

Elsewhere in the park, Santa Claus himself will visit with guests at the Odyssey pavilion from Nov. 24 through Dec. 24.

World Showcase will come alive with magical legends and lore as storytellers from around the globe return, including the Norway pavilion’s mischievous Barn Santa and a Chinese Lion Dancer commemorating the Lunar New Year. Guests join a fascinating journey to learn more about Hanukkah festivities around the world and rediscover the magic of special moments as Pere Noel shares the delightful words of a child’s letter.

Guests can also sing along with the exuberant voices of JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season in World Showcase Plaza. With uplifting Gospel and R&B songs celebrating Christmas and Kwanzaa, the biggest challenge you’ll have will be standing still!

Over at Living with the Land

More than 15 Holiday Kitchens will entice your palate with treasured dishes that celebrate a panoply of global holiday cheer. There will be plenty of returning favorites like Slow Roasted Turkey with Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and Cranberry Sauce, and there are also scrumptious surprises in store, set to be announced in the near future.

Guests can set off on an adventure with Olaf for his Holiday Traditions Expedition Scavenger Hunt, a fun way to explore World Showcase. Similar to other scavenger hunts for festivals, Just purchase your map and stickers from select festival merchandise locations and seek out the “tradition” that Olaf has found in each pavilion. Whether or not you complete the hunt, you can redeem your map at Creations Shop, Disney Traders or World Traveler at International Gateway for a special festival holiday keepsake.