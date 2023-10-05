EPCOT Announces Celebrity Narrators For This Year’s Candlelight Processional Performances

With the EPCOT International Festival of Holidays returning to Walt Disney World later this year comes the return of the landmark EPCOT Candlelight Processional, with this year’s slate of celebrity narrators bringing a number of new names.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has announced the return of the traditional Candlelight Processional this year to EPCOT as part of the EPCOT International Festival of Holidays.
- Long a guest favorite, the EPCOT Candlelight Processional is the retelling of the Christmas story by a narrator and a massive choir, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra, herald trumpets and the incredible Voices of Liberty.
- This event returns this year with new celebrity narrators with nine new voices joining the ranks of captivating storytellers who share the universal message of this heartwarming story.
- Guests can ensure they get a seat for performances with the Candlelight Processional Dining Package. When partaking, they can choose from seven distinctive eateries, offering everything from character dining at Chip ‘N’ Dale’s Harvest Feast at Garden Grill Restaurant in The Land pavilion to signature dining at Le Cellier Steakhouse in the Canada pavilion. With breakfast, lunch and dinner options, there’s something for everyone. Then, they access the America Gardens Theater in the American Adventure in World Showcase through their own entrance, and can enjoy the Candlelight Processional.
The full list of this year’s celebrity narrators:
- Chrissy Metz (NEW): Nov. 24-25
- Luis Fonsi (NEW): Nov. 26-27
- Ann-Margret (NEW): Nov. 28-29
- Simu Liu: Nov. 30-Dec. 2
- John Stamos: Dec. 3-5
- Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 6-8
- Marlee Matlin: Dec. 9-11
- Brendan Fraser (NEW): Dec. 12-14
- Eva Longoria (NEW): Dec. 15-16
- Joey McIntyre (NEW): Dec. 17-18
- Sterling K. Brown (NEW): Dec. 19-20
- Jordan Fisher (NEW): Dec. 21-23
- Steven Curtis Chapman: Dec. 24-26
- Audra McDonald (NEW): Dec. 27-28
- Lisa Ling: Dec. 29-30
