RockLove Debuts “Wish” Collection Featuring Jewelry Inspired by Asha, Valentino, and Star

Are you ready to embark on another magical journey with Disney? This week the animated film Wish opens in theaters and everyone is excited for the new story including RockLove Jewelry. The lifestyle brand has just launched a stunning collection inspired by the movie’s main characters Asha, Star and Valentino.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

RockLove Jewelry is traveling to the kingdom of Rosas to spend time with Asha, Star, and Valentino as they introduced their latest Disney collection that’s all about the new film Wish !

! As usual, this collection features three different jewelry styles including earrings, necklaces and rings themed to the individual characters from the story.

Whether you’re drawn to the charm of talking goat Valentino, or would rather channel the look of Asha with jewelry resembling hers, RockLove has all the bases covered!

Oh and let’s not forget Star, the boundless ball of energy who joins Asha and her quest to save the kingdom. This little cutie shines on a necklace, earrings and ring so you can share the joy of this being in multiple ways.

RockLove’s sculpted jewelry is handcrafted in solid sterling silver and plated in gold and sterling silver, and antiqued finishes to create a highly defined look that’s instantly recognizable.

The Wish Collection is available now directly through RockLove

Launch Day Savings:

As this collection will be exempt from our upcoming Cyber Monday promotion, enjoy 15% off the Disney's WISH Collection on launch day only !

! Discount will apply automatically at checkout on Tuesday, November 21st.

Star

“Handcrafted in solid sterling silver and plated in a warm 14K yellow gold. With a unique pose and expression, the dainty Stars are joined by glittering white faceted cubic zirconia crystal accents on each piece of jewelry.”

Disney | RockLove WISH Star

Valentino

“Handcrafted in solid sterling silver. The sculpted three-dimensional miniature goat is posed leaping into action with a big grin. Antiqued for contrast. The Valentino pendant hangs from an adjustable sterling silver cable chain with signature tag.”

Disney | RockLove WISH Valentino Necklace – $125

Asha

“Meticulously crafted in sterling silver. Genuine red bamboo coral beads are hand-strung in an alternating pattern. The necklace can be worn stylishly long or in a double-wrap. The earrings are handcrafted in polished sterling silver and antiqued. Due to the nature of genuine red bamboo coral, the tone of red will vary.”

Disney | RockLove WISH Asha

