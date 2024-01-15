Gleaming, Golden Palaces are Focal Point of New Disney Castle Collection at shopDisney

2024 is off to a great start and shopDisney is wasting no time delivering exciting merchandise collections inspired by Disney parks. In fact there’s already a ton of parks-themed looks to browse, but this next series is all about the iconic Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella Castles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A few weeks ago, the Disney Parks Blog teased that the upcoming Castle Collection

Whether fans adore the Happiest (Disneyland) or Most Magical (Walt Disney World) Place on Earth, their Castle will be featured on a range of items from apparel to collectibles.

Spirit Jerseys are still the going fashion trend and will be featured in this assortment too. The popular shirts have a grey and white tie-dye background and are embellished with a golden castle image on the back and golden lettering the back shoulders reading for the name of the resort.

Sleeping Beauty Castle Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland – $79.99

Cinderella Castle Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World – $79.99

Beyond the Spirit Jersey other pieces from this collection include: Stylish Ear Headbands Disney Castle Short Sleeve Tee Mugs

Additional items in the collection yet to come to shopDisney are Water Bottles, Photo Albums, Snow Globes, and License Plate Frames, so stay tuned for more!

The Castle Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $24.99-$79.99.

and prices range from $24.99-$79.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!