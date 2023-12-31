Disney Parks Icons Collection, Disney Castle Collection Coming to Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort and shopDisney in 2024

The DisneyParks are looking ahead to 2024 as far as their merchandise is concerned. The Disney Parks Blog has revealed a first look at the Disney Parks Icons Collection and Disney Castle Collection, which will be coming to the Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and shopDisney next year.

2024 Disneyland Zip Hoodie

2024 Disneyland Spirit Jersey

  • Disney Parks Icons Baseball Jerseys will also be featured as a part of this collection.

2024 Disneyland Icons Baseball Jersey

  • Disney Parks guests will also find a wide variety of other apparel, accessories and more, including:
    • Long Sleeve Tee
    • Woven Shirt
    • Light Up Ear Headband
    • Baseball Cap
    • Loungefly Backpack
    • Pajamas
    • Mug

2024 Walt Disney World Long Sleeve Tee and Light Up Ear Headband

2024 Walt Disney World Woven Shirt and Baseball Cap

2024 Disney Parks Icons Pajamas

Disney Parks Icons mug

  • As for the Disney Castle Collection, guests will obviously get the chance to celebrate Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom and Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Park.
  • The collection will feature a Spirit Jersey and Ear Headband.

2024 Disneyland Castle Spirit Jersey

2024 Disneyland Castle Spirit Jersey

  • Other pieces from this collection include:
    • Disney Castle Short Sleeve Tee
    • Water Bottle
    • Photo Album
    • Snow Globe
    • License Plate Frame

2024 Walt Disney World Castle Short Sleeve Tee

2024 Walt Disney World Water Bottle

2024 Walt Disney World Snow Globe

2024 Walt Disney World Photo Album

  • Both the Disney Parks Icons and Disney Castle Collections will be available starting January 2024 at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and online at shopDisney.
