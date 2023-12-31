Disney Parks Icons Collection, Disney Castle Collection Coming to Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort and shopDisney in 2024

The DisneyParks are looking ahead to 2024 as far as their merchandise is concerned. The Disney Parks Blog has revealed a first look at the Disney Parks Icons Collection and Disney Castle Collection, which will be coming to the Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and shopDisney next year.

The Disney Parks Icons collection will include merchandise spotlighting: Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Spaceship Earth EPCOT The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park The Matterhorn at Disneyland Park The Pixar Pal-A-Round Disney California Adventure The Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure

All of these icons will be found on a Zip Hoodie as well as a Spirit Jersey.

Disney Parks Icons Baseball Jerseys will also be featured as a part of this collection.

Disney Parks guests will also find a wide variety of other apparel, accessories and more, including: Long Sleeve Tee Woven Shirt Light Up Ear Headband Baseball Cap Loungefly Backpack Pajamas Mug



As for the Disney Castle Collection, guests will obviously get the chance to celebrate Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom and Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Park.

The collection will feature a Spirit Jersey and Ear Headband.

Other pieces from this collection include: Disney Castle Short Sleeve Tee Water Bottle Photo Album Snow Globe License Plate Frame



Both the Disney Parks Icons and Disney Castle Collections will be available starting January 2024 at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and online at shopDisney.