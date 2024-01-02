First Selections from the 2024 Disney Parks Icons Collection Arrive on shopDisney

As Disney fans prepared to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024, the Disney Parks Blog offered them a glimpse at the merchandise collections that would be launching soon. Then on January 1st, the rollout began with the exciting and colorful Disney Parks Icons Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • There’s nothing quite as magical as visiting a Disney Park and whether you’re spending tons of time at your favorite destination, or using social media, Disney+, and your own pictures to be there vicariously, you can always dress the part!
  • The new Disney Parks Icons collection spotlights the fan favorite destinations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World through bright and cheery imagery of places like:
  • Fans can sport all of their favorites on a mix or apparel including hoodies, Spirit Jerseys, fashionable T-Shirts, rain jackets, water bottles, jigsaw puzzles and even pajamas!

  • Later this month Baseball Jerseys, Loungefly mini backpacks, mugs, ear headbands, and long sleeve tees will join the assortment giving fans even more options to fit their personal style!
  • The first wave round of the Disney Parks Icon Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $29.99-$79.99.

2024 Disneyland Zip Hoodie

2024 Disneyland Spirit Jersey

2024 Disney Parks Icons Pajamas

