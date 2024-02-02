New Light-Up Lightsaber Water Bottle Come to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

Traveling across the galaxy can make you quite thirsty, and fortunately Star Wars traversing the unique terrain of Batuu (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) can stay hydrated with a new light-up lightsaber water bottle themed to Anakin Skywalker.

As with the Vader design, this features a silver body with black accent pieces around the base, a functioning “activation” button —for lights and sounds—and a sloped flip top cap. The cap opens to reveal a transparent blue spout that illuminates to give off a soft glow like Anakin’s blade emitting from the hilt.

A blue clip-on strap for travel needs is decorated with clashing lightsabers, an X-Wing ship and “Star Wars” text.

The water bottle holds a little over 12 oz of liquid. It is not dishwasher safe and must be hand washed to clean.

2 x CR2032 button cell batteries are included

The Anakin Skywalker Lightsaber hilt water bottle sells for $39.99 and is available now at Disneyland.

We anticipate that the water bottle will come to shopDisney soon. In the meantime, guests at home can add the Darth Vader version to their collection when they visit shopDisney.

Photos courtesy of Mike Celestino.

