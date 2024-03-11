Disney continues to explore more character stories from the Star Wars universe with their Legacy Lightsaber collection and today it’s Asajj Ventress who takes the stage. The former Jedi Padawan who then trained in the ways of the Sith is being celebrated with a stunning Lightsaber Hilt collector’s set that you won’t want to miss.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Force is strong…on both sides and fans of Asajj Ventress can further embrace her journey with Disney’s Legacy Lightsaber Collection.

Two stunning replica hilts featuring her signature black and grey design are packaged in a red velvet lined box that opens in triangle pieces from each side that latch closed in the center.

Asajj Ventress Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Box Set – $399.99

Previously, Asajj was commemorated with a single hilt for collectors and that design has been retired. Now, for this release, fans will appreciate the attention to detail and exclusive features, such as a printed character quote insert, double-bladed saber adapter, and the packaging itself.

The gorgeous wooden packaging is inspired by the box Count Dooku used to present Ventress with her hilts in 2003's Star Wars: Clone Wars 2D micro-series.

While this set only comes with the hilts, they can be connected to the Legacy Lightsaber blades (sold separately) and will illuminate red when activated.

The Asajj Ventress Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Box Set launched at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge available at Disney Store on March 11 at 8am PT

As with most Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber Hilts, this set carries a hefty price of $399.99. Guests are limited to purchasing 1 set per person.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Asajj Ventress Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Box Set – $399.99

Limited Edition of 4,500

Ages 14+

Requires 6 x AAA batteries (3 each per hilt), included

Hilts: 12'' L x 2'' W x 2'' D

Box: 6'' H x 14'' W x 11 1/2''

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!