2023 BaubleBar Disney Holiday Collection Comes to shopDisney

Disney fans can embrace the wonder of Christmas with BaubleBar’s charming collection of jewelry that’s made its way to shopDisney. The 2023 Disney Holiday Collection first popped up on BaubleBar’s site in October but now some popular selections are available directly through Disney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

BaubleBar's 2023 Disney Holiday Collection had us feeling warm, cozy and oh-so-festive; and it’s no wonder with designs featuring Mickey Mouse and holiday activities that are perfect for the season.

After debuting first directly through BaubleBar, shopDisney brought some designs to their site, inviting all Disney fashionistas a chance to grow their Disney jewelry collection.

Santa Mickey Mouse Earrings by BaubleBar

Nearly all of the selections on shopDisney are earrings with designs featuring Mickey Mouse in a Santa hat; Santa’s sled, Santa Mickey ornaments, and Christmas trees with colorful “lights.”

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Sleigh Earrings by BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Tree Earrings by BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Icon "Santa Suit" Earrings by BaubleBar

Another favorite is the Mickey Mouse silhouette hoop earrings that are elegantly thin and decorated with a string of lights.

Mickey Mouse Icon "Holiday Lights" Earrings by BaubleBar

Then for those in love with Disney’s Homestead Collection, there are three delightful selections you won’t want to miss. Mickey and Minnie Mouse pair up to go skiing on a playful set of dangle earrings, while chipmunks Chip ‘n Dale work together to build a snowman (no, it’s not Olaf).

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Skiing Homestead Earrings by BaubleBar

Chip ‘n Dale Homestead Earrings by BaubleBar

Finally, a charm bracelet with Mickey, Minnie, and a Snowman head will bring the perfect pop of whimsy and merriment to your winter celebrations.

Minnie Mouse Snow Angel Homestead Necklace by BaubleBar

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Homestead Bracelet by BaubleBar

Guests will find this year’s irresistible additions available now on shoDisney and prices range from $34-$60.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!