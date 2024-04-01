Last summer RSVLTS introduced their Bluey collection to the delight of fans both young and old. Now some of those beloved patterns for kids and adults have arrived at Disney Store! But that’s not all, the “Primary Pals” design now appears in a new format: a Performance Hoodie that’s built to keep up with parents’ busy lifestyles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you aren’t completely in love with the Australian animated series Bluey, that must mean you’re one of the few people who haven’t seen it yet. What are you waiting for? It’s streaming on Disney+!

that must mean you’re one of the few people who haven’t seen it yet. What are you waiting for? It’s streaming on Disney+! In addition to the series, fans can celebrate the Heeler Family (Bandit, Chili, Bluey and Bingo) through apparel from RSVLTS that just landed at Disney Store.

The original collection ( launched in September 2023

Primary Pals is also available in the super comfy (Laughing Place favorite) ShredFlex performance hoodie that is perfect for layering with a favorite T-shirt or jacket.

Shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in Classic (unisex) cuts in sizes XS-4XL ($72-$82), as well as Preschool styles in sizes 2-5T ($40).

The Bluey x RSVLTS Collection is available now at Disney Store,“for real life!”

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Bluey Performance Pullover Hoodie for Adults by RSVLTS

Bluey "Meet the Heelers" Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Bluey Button Down Shirt for Kids by RSVLTS

More Bluey:

Stay up to date with all the latest news about the Heeler family by following our Bluey Guide!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!