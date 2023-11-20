“Wish,” Mickey Mouse, The Muppets, and More Cakeworthy Styles at shopDisney

Whether you’re looking for something fun for your holiday wardrobe or simply want to add a bit of Disney flair to your look, Cakeworthy has the perfect fashions to achieve your style dreams! In fact a new wave of apparel has arrived on shopDisney themed to Wish, Mickey Mouse, and The Muppets.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Cakeworthy thinks everyday is worth celebrating so they've made it their mission to keep Disney fans dressed in fun fashions that embrace their favorite fandoms.

Now with the holidays approaching, Cakeworthy is bringing the best Disney styles to shopDisney including looks inspired by: Wish Mickey Mouse The Muppets Hanukkah Winnie the Pooh Christmas

The latest arrivals feature Cakeworthy’s signature flannel shirts, stylish jeans, pullovers and outerwear, and even an adorable crossbody bag.

Cakeworth’s Disney styles are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Wish

As you head to the theater to experience Disney's new animated feature, dress your best in Cakeworthy. The pretty purple and blue flannel reads “Wish Upon A Star” and is decorated with Star embroidery. Speaking of Star, the energetic character dances its way across an adorable, cozy pullover.

Wish Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy

Star Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – Wish

Mickey Mouse

He’s the leader of the band and he just turned 95, but we swear he doesn’t look a day over 30! There’s nothing quite as classic as the big cheese, so naturally his face decorates traditional denim pants, an a perfect fuzzy jacket that can stand up to the elements.

Mickey Mouse Denim Pants for Women by Cakeworthy

Mickey Mouse Club Jacket for Women by Cakeworthy

The Muppets

Searching for your rainbow connection or simply channeling your inner diva? How about both! These bright flannel shirts embrace Kermit and Miss Piggy and feature quotes like “The Rainbow Connection” and “It’s All About Moi.”

Kermit Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy -The Muppets

Miss Piggy Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Muppets

Hanukkah and Christmas Fun

You deserve a great outfit for your seasonal festivities and if you want to lean into the playful, Cakeworthy is the right brand for you! Mickey and pals —including Clarabelle Cow—have gathered for a Hanukkah celebration on this classy blue sweater.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Hanukkah Sweater by Cakeworthy

If Winnie the Pooh is the character you most love and Christmas and Gingerbread are all you dream about, then you’ll love this holiday dress and companion crossbody bag.

Winnie the Pooh Holiday Dress for Women by Cakeworthy

Winnie the Pooh Gingerbread Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy

