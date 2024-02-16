Toy Unboxing: Disney/Pixar “Cars” Glow-In-the-Dark Glow Racers 4-Pack and Mack Transforming Playset from Mattel

This week we received two separate items from Mattel’s Disney/Pixar Cars Glow Racers collection of toys from our friends at Disney Products to check out and share with our audience.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox and check out the features of the Disney/Pixar Cars Glow Racers 4-Pack and Mack Transforming Playset.

Watch Disney/Pixar "Cars" Glow Racers 4-Pack and Transforming Mack Playset from Mattel UNBOXING:

The Disney/Pixar Cars Glow Racers 4-Pack includes the familiar characters of Will Rusch, Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez (in her Dinoco decor), and Tow Mater, while the Mack Transforming playset includes the oversized Mack character plus a little miniature Guido inside and some very cool play features. Both of these toy sets from Mattel are recommended for ages three and up, and I’d say anyone within that age range with a passion for these characters will absolutely love these toy sets.

Inside the Mack Transforming Playset, Cars fans will find a gas pump for the characters to refuel, a buffer that raises and lowers manually, a spring-loaded launcher that will send these fendered friends speeding into the next race, and a ramp for Lightning McQueen to drive up for access to a maintenance platform. Pressing down on said platform will cause the aforementioned Guido character to spin around next to his stack of tires to give the impression that he is performing maintenance on Lightning or other characters. And as advertised, all of these toys have elements that glow in the dark, which you can also see demonstrated in the video above.

These Disney/Pixar Cars Glow Racers are available now from Mattel:

Disney/Pixar Cars Glow Racers 4-Pack ($25.99 via Target)

Disney/Pixar Cars Glow Racers Mack Transforming Playset ($24.99) via Target)