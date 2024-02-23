Exclusive Reveal: Game Components for Maid Marian in Ravensburger’s “Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition)”

Last month, Ravensburger announced the upcoming board game Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition). Now, Laughing Place is excited to exclusively reveal more details about the game and one character in particular: Maid Marian from Robin Hood.

Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) is an immersive adventure game that allows players to experience Disney heroines in a new way as they work together to win.

is an immersive adventure game that allows players to experience Disney heroines in a new way as they work together to win. The game features familiar characters, items and creatures in a new story and illustrated world for players to explore — with one of those characters being Maid Marian from the beloved classic Robin Hood.

Maid Marian’s components will be on display for the first time at Ravensburger’s stand (23.02 and 23.04) at the Cannes de Jeux Festival in France from February 23th through the 25th. This will also be the first opportunity for players to demo the game.

This is the second character from the game to have her components revealed following Belle.

Ravensburger is also sharing images of the back side of the game’s map tiles, which include excerpts from the book “Chronicles of Light,” a history book from the realm of Light:

Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) will be available for pre-order on July 7th at Target.com and will be available for purchase at Target and hobby stores nationwide on July 21st.

will be available for pre-order on July 7th at Target.com and will be available for purchase at Target and hobby stores nationwide on July 21st. The game is recommended for up to 4 players ages 8 and up and has an MSRP of $29.99.

