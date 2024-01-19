Disney Doorables Series 11, Squish’Alots Series 2, and Let’s Go Road Trip Series 3 Now Available

New Disney Doorables and Disney Doorables Squish’Alots are out now! We first got a preview of these new collections at Toy Fair, and are excited to look at the full lineup of each now that they’re out. Which ones are you hoping to get?
DISNEY DOORABLES TECHNICOLOR TAKEOVER
Hot off the big success of Series 10, which celebrated Disney100, the latest series of Disney Doorables adds new characters and also puts a colorful twist on some fan favorites. 10 special edition Technicolor Takeover figures are included in this series – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Cheshire Cat, Tinkerbell, Aurora, Winnie The Pooh, Tigger, Marie, Stitch, and Olaf. There are also 2 limited edition figures in this series – Pepita from Coco and Genie as a Gameshow Host from Aladdin.
The rest of the series features 48 figures from 9 films, including the first time characters from The Rescuers and Pixar’s Elemental have been included in Disney Doorables. The other films represented in this wave are Zootopia, 101 Dalmatians, Fantasia, Finding Nemo, Tangled, Peter Pan, and The Princess and the Frog.
Here’s a full list of characters collectors may find in Series 11 of Disney Doorables:
- Zootopia
- Young Judy Hopps
- Young Nick Wilde (Rare)
- Stu Hopps (Ultra Rare)
- Priscilla
- Fru Fru (Rare)
- 101 Dalmatians
- Penny (Rare)
- Pongo
- Perdita
- Lucky (Ultra Rare)
- Rolly (Rare)
- The Rescuers
- Bernard (Rare)
- Bianca
- Orville (Rare)
- Madame Medusa (Ultra Rare)
- Penny
- Fantasia
- Sorcerer Mickey
- Peter Pegasus (Rare)
- Ben Ali Gator (Rare)
- Hyacinth Hippo (Ultra Rare)
- Madame Upanova
- Finding Nemo
- Nemo
- Bubbles
- Darla (Rare)
- Gill
- Peach (Rare)
- Gurgle (Rare)
- Bloat (Ultra Rare)
- Tangled
- Flynn Rider (Rare)
- Rapunzel
- Maximus
- Ulf (Rare)
- Hook Hand (Ultra Rare)
- Peter Pan
- Tootles
- Peter Pan
- Michael (Rare)
- Cubby (Ultra Rare)
- John (Rare)
- Slighty
- The Princess and the Frog
- Tiana
- Charlotte
- Mama Odie (Rare)
- Naveen (Rare)
- Big Daddy (Ultra Rare)
- Elemental
- Wade (Rare)
- Ember
- Bernie (Rare)
- Clod (Ultra Rare)
- Gale
- Technicolor Takeover
- Olaf (Special Edition)
- Tinkerbell (Special Edition)
- Stitch (Special Edition)
- Marie (Special Edition)
- Cheshire Cat (Special Edition)
- Aurora (Special Edition)
- Mickey Mouse (Special Edition)
- Minnie Mouse (Special Edition)
- Winnie the Pooh (Special Edition)
- Tigger (Special Edition)
- Aladdin
- Genie as a Gameshow Host (Limited Edition)
- Coco
- Pepita (Limited Edition)
Like previous releases, collectors can try to find their favorite characters by opening doors. Disney Doorables Multi Peek Technicolor Takeover boxes retail for $11.99 and contain at least 5 figures but could include as many as 7. Smaller Disney Doorables Mini Peek Technicolor Takeover boxes are $4.99 and come with 2 or 3 figures.
DISNEY DOORABLES SQUISH’ALOTS SERIES 2
Disney Doorables Squish’Alots are back for their 2nd series! They’re like Disney Doorables but squishy, and they come in stackable plastic castles with a twist-to-reveal feature. Each container retails for $9.99 and comes with no less than 4 figures, but lucky collectors could find as many as 6 inside.
Disney Doorables Squish’Alots Series 2 includes the following characters:
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Jack
- Zero (Rare)
- Sally (Ultra Rare)
- Jack – Translucent Orange (Rare)
- Zero – Translucent Orange (Ultra Rare)
- Tangled
- Pascal
- Rapunzel
- Pascal – Translucent Blue (Rare)
- Toy Story
- Jessie
- Rex (Rare)
- Hamm (Ultra Rare)
- Rex – Translucent Green (Ultra Rare)
- Finding Nemo
- Squirt
- Bruce (Rare)
- Squirt – Translucent Green (Rare)
- The Aristocats
- Marie
- Berlioz (Rare)
- Toulouse (Ultra Rare)
- Moana
- Moana
- Kakamora (Ultra Rare)
- Alice in Wonderland
- Alice
- Cheshire Cat (Rare)
- White Rabbit (Ultra Rare)
- Cheshire Cat – Translucent Purple (Ultra Rare)
- 101 Dalmatians
- Rolly
- Cruella (Rare)
- Winnie the Pooh
- Tigger
- Dumbo
- Dumbo
- Dumbo – Translucent Blue (Rare)
- Timothy (Ultra Rare)
- Hercules
- Hercules
- Phil (Ultra Rare)
- Pocahontas
- Pocahontas
- Meeko (Rare)
- Aladdin
- Genie
- Aladdin (Rare)
- Genie – Translucent Purple (Rare)
- Big Hero 6
- Hiro
- Baymax (Rare)
DISNEY DOORABLES SQUISH’ALOTS SQUISH MACHINE
Create even more fun with your Disney Doorables Squish’alots with the Squish Machine! Whether used as a reward system or simply for the fun of having an in-home gumball machine, this set retails for $24.99 and comes with 6 exclusive Squish’alots characters – Mickey Mouse with Lolipop, Minnie Mouse with Gumball, Olaf with Snowcone, Stitch with 3D Glasses, Vanellope with Candy, and Ralph. Insert one of the 3 plastic coins included with the set to turn the dial and trigger lights and music to play as a mystery Squish’alots figure drops down!
DISNEY DOORABLES LET’S GO ROAD TRIP VEHICLES SERIES 3
Another fun way to play with Disney Doorables is with the Let’s Go Road Trip vehicle series. Series 3 is brand-new and features 12 new characters on the go, each with their own unique mode of transportation. This wave includes:
- Frozen Fever Anna with Car
- Belle with Car (Ultra Rare)
- Bo Peep with SUV (Rare)
- Eeyore with Bike
- Goofy with Plane
- Jasmine with Plane (Rare)
- Mike Wazowski with Car (Ultra Rare)
- Tigger with SUV (Rare)
- Ursula with Bike (Ultra Rare)
- Dumbo with Plane (Special Edition)
- Pongo with Car
- Zurg with Car (Rare)
Each blind box comes with 1 figure and vehicle and retails for $8.99.
