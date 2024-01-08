Tiana, Elsa, and Other Princess-Inspired Disney ily 4EVER Dolls Arrive on shopDisney

It’s time to bring some new faces and fashion inspiration to Disney’s ily 4EVER toy line! A series of new dolls sporting stylish outfits inspired by Tiana, Elsa and other Disney characters have just arrived on shopDisney and kids will be eager to add these toys to their collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In 2023, Disney kicked off their exciting Disney ily 4EVER line of fashion dolls

Just like us in our everyday lives, bringing elements of a Disney Prince or Princess to our wardrobe has been a growing trend, and now it’s extending to toys too!

The Disney ily 4EVER line of dolls and accessories are designed with current toy trends, and feature clothing and accessories inspired by Disney Princesses and this time it’s Elsa (Frozen) and Tiana (The Princess and the Frog) among those taking the spotlight.

Inspired by Tiana – The Princess and the Frog Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11"

The assortment of dolls feature a range of skin tones, hair textures, and fun accents like colorful highlights that are a blast to style. The Tiana outfit is a fitness top with a lily pad icon, multi-colored skirt, tennis shoes, and a lily pad ear headband.

Inspired by Elsa – Frozen Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11"

Elsa’s outfit consists of a snowflake tank top with scalloped hem, wide leg blue jeans with snowflakes, high tops, and shimmery ear headband.

Inspired by Minnie Disney ily 4EVER Doll Fashion Pack

Along with the 8 new dolls, the line welcomes 3 fashion packs with clothing and accessories themed to:

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney ily 4EVER Dolls

“Inspired by the confidence and style of today's young dreamers, Disney ily 4EVER takes its cue from the Disney Princesses. Each Disney ily 4EVER doll comes with a surprise and the fashion-forward outfits and accessories can be mixed and matched so your child can create magic all their own.”

Inspired by Belle – Beauty and the Beast Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11"

Inspired by Snow White Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11"

Inspired by Sven – Frozen Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11"

Inspired by Rapunzel – Tangled Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11"

Inspired by Ariel – The Little Mermaid Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11"

Disney ily 4EVER Fashion Packs

Inspired by Mirabel Disney ily 4EVER Doll Fashion Pack

Inspired by Pixar Disney ily 4EVER Doll Fashion Pack

