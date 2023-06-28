Aladdin-Inspired Doll and New Fashion Packs Join the Disney ily 4EVER Collection on July 3rd

It’s time to accessorize! Young Disney fans can get creative when making clothing selections for their Disney ily 4EVER dolls thanks to a new assortment of fashion packs coming to shopDisney on July 3rd.

It’s fun to imagine life as a Disney Prince or Princess and it’s even better when those classic styles get a modern upgrade for today’s fans. The Disney ily 4EVER line of dolls and accessories are designed with current toy trends, and feature clothing and accessories inspired by Disney Princesses.

The line launched this past spring Jasmine – Evening wear Belle – travel Anna Ariel – Beach Day!



But that’s not all, a new doll inspired by Aladdin will be making his debut too! This male doll comes with jeans, a leather jacket, a hip shirt and fun accessories.

It also seems that the Aladdin style will extend to an additional accessories pack as well.

Guests will be able to shop the new Disney ily 4EVER styles and the Aladdin-inspired doll on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

