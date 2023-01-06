Disney ily 4EVER Line of Fashion Dolls Inspired by Disney Princesses Arrives on shopDisney

Disney is encouraging fans to celebrate their individuality, self-expression and love of Disney through a new series of dolls inspired by classic princesses. The Disney ily 4EVER line has just arrived on shopDisney and is perfect for anyone who knows they are a princess at heart.

The Disney ily 4EVER collection is an aspirational line of diverse dolls inspired by iconic Disney characters. Fans can start their adventures right away as the new assortment is now available on shopDisney.

Disney ily 4EVER brings fantasy and storytelling into reality by inviting kids to explore how their favorite Disney characters inspire them to express their unique, authentic selves.

The collection consists of six dolls styled in modern, on-trend outfits inspired by beloved Disney Princesses including: Ariel Belle Cinderella Jasmine Snow White Tiana



Each doll comes with a complete outfit, Disney Mickey Mouse balloon accessory, ear headband, fashion bag and one of ten mystery Disney parks snacks such as Mickey Pretzel, popcorn, or waffle.

Kids can also embrace their doll’s (and their own) style with fashion and accessory packs themed around even more Disney heroines like: Pocahontas Rapunzel Mulan Moana



The Disney ily 4EVER Dolls are available now on shopDisney for $29.99 while additional accessory packs are available for $16.99.

Disney ily 4EVER Doll Inspired by Jasmine – Aladdin – 11'' | shopDisney – $29.99

Outfit inspired by Jasmine: top, shorts, jacket and shoes

Also includes Minnie Mouse ears headband, purse and book

Ages 3+

Disney ily 4EVER Doll Inspired by Tiana – The Princess and the Frog – 11'' | shopDisney – $29.99

Outfit inspired by Tiana: skirt overalls, top, jacket and sneakers

Also includes Minnie Mouse ears headband, backpack and water bottle

Ages 3+

Disney ily 4EVER Doll Inspired by Snow White – 11'' | shopDisney – $29.99

Outfit inspired by Snow White: shortalls, shirt, sweater and shoes

Also includes Minnie Mouse ears headband, backpack and glasses

Ages 3+

Disney ily 4EVER Doll Inspired by Ariel – The Little Mermaid – 11'' | shopDisney – $29.99

Outfit inspired by Ariel: top, jogger pants, shoes and hoodie

Also includes Minnie Mouse ears headband, shell necklace, sunglasses and purse

Ages 3+

Disney ily 4EVER Doll Inspired by Cinderella – 11'' | shopDisney – $29.99

Outfit inspired by Cinderella: top, pants, shirt and shoes

Also includes Minnie Mouse ears headband, bag and pretend camera

Ages 3+

Disney ily 4EVER Doll Inspired by Belle – Beauty and the Beast – 11'' | shopDisney – $29.99

Outfit inspired by Belle: golden dress, rose jean jacket and sneakers

Also includes Minnie Mouse ears headband, necklace, rose bag and cell phone

Ages 3+

Disney ily 4EVER dolls are the perfect way for fans to share their love of Disney. Stay tuned for more styles launching soon, including apparel and accessories that will allow kids to dress up and match their favorite doll!