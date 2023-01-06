Expand Your Disney ily 4 EVER Collection with Fashion and Accessory Kits from shopDisney

Is your Disney kid looking for a fun way to express their love of Disney princesses? Well shopDisney has the perfect answer with their Disney ily 4EVER dolls and unique fashions. And now, fans can expand their collection with apparel and accessory kits themed to their favorite Princesses.

If you know a Disney-loving kid, chances are their favorite toys are Disney toys and we have to agree! shopDisney is bringing young fans a new line of fashion dolls with their Disney ily 4EVER line that’s inspired by Disney Princesses.

But beyond the dolls, it’s the apparel and accessories that are the most exciting. Playtime is even more creative and fun when you have unlimited mix and match opportunities.

Kids can also embrace their doll’s (and their own) style with fashion and accessory packs themed around Disney heroines like Pocahontas Rapunzel Moana Mulan Elsa Aurora

These packs include an assortment of trendy outfits, fashion bags, doll sized wall decor, computers, a yoga mat and even a furry friend among others.

Guests will find the fun and fashionable accessory packs available now on shopDisney dolls sell for $29.99

Links to the individual dolls can be found below.

Workout Fun

Your Disney ily 4EVER dolls can enjoy the benefits and fun exercise with yoga styles themed to Mulan and Tiana, beach gear inspired by Moana and a roller skating outfit that Ariel would love (dolls sold separately).

Home and on the Go

You and your doll can showcase your personal styles and favorite activities like hanging out with the dog or decoration with accessories like wall hangings, notebooks, lounge pillows and even artwork.

Fabulous Fashions

Show off your awesome fashion sense with these trendy looks that Disney Princesses would likely wear in modern times. Snow White, Belle, Elsa, Pocahontas and others serve as the inspiration for these charming looks (dolls sold separately).

Disney ily 4EVER dolls are the perfect way for fans to share their love of Disney. Stay tuned for more styles launching soon, including apparel and accessories that will allow kids to dress up and match their favorite doll!